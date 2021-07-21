"Movies For The Ears" - Audio Streaming Service Launches July 21

On-Demand Audio Dramas now available for less than cost of a cup of coffee

PARK CITY, Utah, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dramafy, a new one-stop source for the best in Audio Drama, launches July 21st. The new service is utilizing the latest mobile technology to stream a long-neglected entertainment art-form that will feature hundreds of hours of contemporary and classic audio dramas in multiple genres, including: science fiction; horror; adventure; comedy; mystery; children's; and, Old Time Radio.

Audio dramas (sometimes called fiction podcasts or audio fiction) are scripted works with a full cast and sound design. Elizabeth Hansen, Dramafy's co-founder describes audio dramas as "Just like television, only the pictures are better."

Stories can be streamed from Dramafy.com , or with the free Dramafy app on Google Play or from the App Store (coming soon).

Dramafy offers two premium, ad-free subscription levels: $3.99 per month, or $3.49 per month for an annual subscription. The service is designed to provide easy, one-stop access to the best in audio fiction, cutting through a sea of podcasts and music on other streaming services.

"In today's mobile society, listeners want compelling entertainment easily found and enjoyed while commuting, mowing the lawn, or waiting at the doctor's office, all from their phones," according to Hansen. "We are recreating the magic of an almost-forgotten art form that entertained audiences during the golden age of radio in the 30's, 40's and 50's, and helped turn CBS, NBC and ABC into the entertainment powerhouses they are today."

Dramafy will stream audio dramas from independent producers and classic "Old Time Radio" shows. The new streaming service features such popular contemporary audio favorites as:

"The Brinkman Adventures"

"Relativity,

"Tower 4",

"The Behemoth",

"The Rhyming Detective," and many more.

New shows are added bi-weekly.

In addition, original productions exclusive to Dramafy are featured, including the WWII comedy/drama, "A String of Pearls", and the drama, "Coming Home." Other original works in pre-production include: the dystopian thriller "The Last Book of John", the romantic/adventure "Undercover Engagement", the family classic "Pollyanna," and the musical "Enchanted April."

"Dramafy plans to be the premiere destination for Audio Drama listeners and will curate the broadest collection of Audio Dramas appropriate for all audiences in the market," according to Dramafy CEO, Ken Harris.

