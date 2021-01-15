"Massachusetts School Choice Week" Recognized For Sixth Consecutive Year

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth straight year, the last week of January has been officially recognized as Massachusetts School Choice Week by the state's governor. This year, Gov. Baker's proclamation for the Week recognizes that every Massachusetts student deserves an effective education and the importance of parents exploring and identifying the best school option for their children.

More than a dozen other governors, as well as hundreds of county, city, and town leaders, have officially recognized Jan. 24-30 as School Choice Week. Nationally, more than 33,000 safe celebrations have been planned for the Week, which is transforming into a virtual extravaganza this year due to COVID-19.

Massachusetts parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 436 events and activities to celebrate choice and spark conversations about the diverse and innovative learning opportunities that help children succeed. Nationally, schools of every type - traditional public, public magnet, public charter, private, online, and homeschool - will participate in the Week through online fairs and rallies, drive-in events, statewide photo and essay contests, and more.

"We are excited about Gov. Baker's proclamation and Massachusetts families joining in the national celebration of students, teachers, and learning," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "Families can use School Choice Week to start a conversation about school plans for next year, or to show their gratitude for their current school and teachers."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities -- such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases -- to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/massachusetts.

