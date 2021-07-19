"Maschinen Krieger" To Join OpenSea As NFT Art

YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ejworks corporation has announced that digital artwork of Kow Yokoyama, a well-known mechanical designer, is going to be put up on the OpenSea marketplace as a non-fungible token (NFT) on August 6, 2021, for...

YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ejworks corporation has announced that digital artwork of Kow Yokoyama, a well-known mechanical designer, is going to be put up on the OpenSea marketplace as a non-fungible token (NFT) on August 6, 2021, for the first time in the world. Yokoyama, one of active Japanese leaders in the mechanical design world, is well known for his masterpiece, "Maschinen Krieger," and also for mechanical design for Japanese games and movies.

Image1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106711/202107137632/_prw_PI1fl_gwUkB1UD.jpg

On the occasion of releasing the NFT art, he answered his thoughts on his past and future works in an interview with ejworks corporation.

https://s.ejworks.com/interviewKowYokoyama

In this collection, Yokoyama will release four works of his most famous illustrations of science fiction weapons, including his latest work "SCHWARZER HUND 2021," from "Maschinen Krieger."

Event website https://www.ejworks.com/nft/kowyokoyama/en.html

NFTs and auction details https://s.ejworks.com/openseaKowYokoyamaStart time: 12:30 (UTC), August 6, 2021 End time: 23:00 (UTC), August 9, 2021

Image2: "snowmanpaint 2018" https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106711/202107137632/_prw_PI2fl_DF30xbIt.jpg - Price: $500 & upward- NFTs produced: 1 unit

Image3: "Big Nut SAFS" https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106711/202107137632/_prw_PI3fl_jOI1g7Vh.jpg- Price: $500 & upward- NFTs produced: 1 unit

Image4: "Operation Super Hammer" https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106711/202107137632/_prw_PI4fl_1EFF98Zp.jpg - Price: $500 & upward- NFTs produced: 1 unit

Image5: "SCHWARZER HUND 2021" https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106711/202107137632/_prw_PI5fl_5m49z3ip.jpg- Price: $500 & upward- NFTs produced: 1 unit

Kow YokoyamaThe most famous Japanese illustrator and modeler, Yokoyama graduated from Musashino Art University's Department of Japanese Painting in 1980. His representative work is "Maschinen Krieger ZbV3000 (S.F.3.D ORIGINAL)."

Maschinen Krieger ZbV3000"Maschinen Krieger" is a science fiction mechanical work created in 1980. The series had originally been published in the regular feature series of "SF3D" in a monthly magazine at the time, and it is still in almost the same world as then. Their plastic models that appear in the series have been very popular with fans. It is often abbreviated to "Ma.K."

About ejworks corporationejworks corporation develops, provides, and supports the operation of NFT platforms for artists. The company promotes sales of NFT galleries in its VR space and supports related DX using NFTs for the industry of gaming or publishing, and for leisure or commercial facilities.

Company details: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106711/202107137632/_prw_PA1fl_3qy4gEn4.pdf

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maschinen-krieger-to-join-opensea-as-nft-art-301336174.html

SOURCE ejworks corporation