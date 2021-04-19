"Make Sure Your Friends Are Okay" Launches Elevated Line Of Social Good Apparel

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Make Sure Your Friends Are Okay (MSYFAO), a company focused on encouraging people to have meaningful discussions with those they care about, announces the launch of its newest line of hoodies, t-shirts and expansion to higher-end apparel.

The new line takes classic designs that the MSYFAO community loves and heightens them with quality materials and elevated designs. All MSYFAO's products raise awareness around the importance of having meaningful dialogues with loved ones, and a portion of each merchandise sale will be donated to mental health organizations.

"Over the past two years MSYFAO has reached more than 80,000 people with our casual, comfortable and purposeful designs. We felt like it was time to take our brand to the next level," said Hunter Moreno, co-founder of MSYFAO. "With this launch, we focused on taking our merchandise company and transforming it into a fashion brand by remixing some of our signature styles with premium materials."

The MSYFAO story started in November 2018. The founders, brothers Justin and Hunter Moreno, were inspired by an episode of MTV's reality TV hit "Catfish", which follows people who are often involved in volatile relationships online. During an emotional episode, they found themselves wondering where the subject's friends were and why they weren't helping. This inspiration sparked the idea of a community where meaningful conversation is the new normal.

The company bases success solely on social media growth, human interactions and raising funds and recognition through its merchandise. For this release, MSYFAO worked with social media influencers— The Bell Twins , Emmy Hartman and Taraswrld — to spread the message.

Ten percent of sales from MSYFAO merchandise is donated to nonprofit organizations such as JED Foundation and Mental Health America . To check out the new designs follow MSYFAO on Instagram or visit makesureyourfriendsareoky.com .

About Make Sure Your Friends Are OkayMake Sure Your Friends Are Okay (MSYFAO) envisions a world where meaningful conversation is the new normal. Through merchandise and social media, MSYFAO is building a community of like-minded people who want to help get the world talking. Follow the organization's journey and milestones through its Instagram or visit makesureyourfriendsareokay.com

