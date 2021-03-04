"Leading Ladies Of…" To Host Its First Virtual Summit On Women Shaping The Future Of The Defense Industry

SEATTLE, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Ladies Of…, a movement that focuses on women breaking the glass ceiling, in partnership with the Pacific Northwest Defense Coalition, announce the launch of the first annual Leading Ladies of…Defense Virtual Summit on March 18, 2021. Themed "Expand and Excel: Women Shaping the Industry," the half-day event features global leaders from Fortune 500 companies, in addition to subject matter experts and active Military, who will address gender parity in defense and discuss strategies for women to excel in and shape the industry.

"I am proud to bring together Leading Ladies Of…Defense to give women an opportunity to develop the skills and the network needed to build a successful career," said Leading Ladies Of… founder Fiona McKay. "The defense industry is in desperate need of more female voices and perspectives. This event promises to help inspire women to achieve our goal of gender parity in the defense and global security industries."

With hundreds of women and male allies already signed up to participate, the event seeks to help participants break into the industry and expand their professional network while advancing women currently supporting defense organizations.

Angela Ambrose, GM Defense's Vice President of Government Affairs and Communications and interim Vice President of Busines Development, will deliver the keynote address, which will focus on recognizing one's unique value proposition and the importance of being an authentic leader.

"During my nearly two decades in government and defense, I shaped my value proposition and found my authentic voice," said Ambrose. "By sharing my personal journey, I want to encourage women and men alike to have the confidence to realize what makes them truly unique. I'm passionate about this topic and excited to share my perspective with the Leading Ladies Of… movement."

Additional speakers include representatives from Raytheon, Northrop Grumman and BAE Systems, plus:

Insitu Chief Executive Officer Megan Davies

Aerojet Rocketdyne Chief Operations Officer Amy Gowder

Airbus Defense and Space Chief Technology Officer and Head of Engineering Sabine Klauke

Meggitt Chief Technology Officer Martine Gagné

Retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Olga Custodio

Leading Ladies Of...Defense Virtual Summit comes off the heels of another successful first annual virtual event, Leading Ladies Of…Aerospace, held in the fall of last year.

For more information about Leading Ladies of…Defense Virtual Summit, please visit www.LeadingLadiesOf.com.

About Fiona McKay & Leading Ladies Of… Fiona McKay is a recognized expert in professional and personal transformation. A highly sought-after coach, trainer and keynote speaker, McKay inspires and guides leaders to embrace bravery, boldness, and big change to create the workplaces and businesses they want, while making a difference for others.

McKay is also the founder of the Leading Ladies Of…movement, which focuses on breaking the glass ceilings that still exist for women. The movement is aimed at connecting women who want to challenge the status quo, advocate for all workplace diversity and be a role model for others. It was launched through the Leading Ladies Of…Podcast, where Leading Ladies from around the globe share their stories of endurance and courage, while providing actionable advice for the women determined to make a dent in gender imbalance.

For more information on Fiona McKay, visit www.MckayUnlimited.com

About PNDCThe Pacific Northwest Defense Coalition (PNDC) is the non-profit business trade association for Pacific Northwest defense & security industry businesses. PNDC strengthens members by bringing more defense & security contracts to the Pacific Northwest, and by supporting the supply chain for these companies. By doing this, we help create, grow, and diversify business development opportunities for a wide range of regional companies. Our 300+ member companies range from large fortune 100 companies to small machine shops that support the supply chain in aerospace, unmanned systems, advanced manufacturing, tactical equipment, information technology, maritime defense, homeland security, space exploration, and more. www.pndc.us

For more on Pacific Northwest Defense Coalition, visit https://www.pndc.us/

