"Lady Stardust" Remake Pays Tribute To David Bowie By Michael Tinholme & Band Of Legends Featuring Bowie Alum Mike Garson

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer/songwriter Michael Tinholme will never forget David Bowie's 1973 Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars tour.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer/songwriter Michael Tinholme will never forget David Bowie's 1973 Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars tour. Commemorating the five-year anniversary of Bowie's death, Tinholme is paying tribute to that memory with a reimagined version of Bowie's "Lady Stardust."

&amp;amp;#160;

"The significance of this piece is timeless," says Tinholme.

Arranged by Tinholme and renowned arranger, Steve Rawlins, the epic remake features pianist Mike Garson. Garson is Bowie's longest serving band member with more than 1,000 shows performed together.

"The significance of this piece is timeless," says Tinholme, whose version adds jazz, blues, and gospel textures to the remake. "It was a glamour rock anthem tackling the idea of human identity, which is every bit as relevant today as it was 48 years ago."

Recorded at Hollywood's iconic Paramount Recording Studios, the track also features Tinholme's "Band of Legends," including: Gary Novak (drums), Mike Miller (guitar), Brandon Fields (sax), Edwin Livingston (bass), and Billy Steinway (keys).

Tinholme witnessed Bowie's epic tour on March 10, 1973. Like many Bowie fans, he reveled in the freedom of Bowie's character. In the liner notes, Tinholme says "He, his music, his band…captivating! It was theatrical. It was spiritual. It was liberating."

A main feature of the release is a full session video. This, plus interview footage, a full biography and high-resolution photography, can be found here: www.michaeltinholme.com/ls.htm .

The song is available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and many digital platforms. Links can be found here: https://michaeltinholme.hearnow.com/lady-stardust-a-tribute

Contact: Steven OrkinOrkin Marketing and Management440.487.6536 steve@orkinmarketing.com www.orkinmarketing.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lady-stardust-remake-pays-tribute-to-david-bowie-by-michael-tinholme--band-of-legends-featuring-bowie-alum-mike-garson-301217801.html

SOURCE Orkin Marketing and Management