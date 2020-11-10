"JYNX: The Recount!" An Amazingly Bipartisan 2020 Election Experience!

SANIBEL, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JynxLinks™: The Recount! launches today as a truly bipartisan 2020 election experience. The app's purpose is to encourage Americans to chill out, laugh and feel good about helping JynxLinks help others today.

A couple of months ago, Tom Crotty, a career entrepreneur, was thinking about Covid-19 and the social, economic and political nightmare we were all facing. He knew nothing about online software development, coding, animations, social media or hiring impersonators. But, at the ripe age of 60, he realized that maybe even "old" people can be funny and learn new things quickly in our rapidly changing society!

Crotty decided to launch JynxLinks™ and developed the app in just two and a half months. The idea's inception and the underlying premise of JynxLinks™ is quite simple:

Just "chill out", laugh (if for only 10 minutes!) and feel a little bit better (if only for 10 minutes!) knowing that you have helped someone today!

As viewers scroll, they're prompted to select from a wide range of nonprofits for JynxLinks™ to donate between 60%-75% of their profits, by picking from the list of Very Worthy Causes™ (VWC)! The VWC's include the Salvation Army, the Trevor Project, the Heritage Foundation, and more.

That's it! It's just that simple! Experience JYNX: The Recount! at www.jynxlinks.com/video/.

The current content will be rendered useless the minute we actually have a president, but as you'll see, Crotty's content makes fun of both political candidates equally and the list of Very Worthy Causes (VWC) is representative of the interests of the American voter populous! This was just the launch of JynxLinks™. There will be more. But, the new content will still be founded on the idea's inception and underlying premise, cited above.

For more information about JYNX: The Recount, please visit www.jynxlinks.com.

About JYNX, The Recount!JYNX, The Recount is series of humorous animations making fun of U.S. politics for the sole purpose of chilling people out and helping others. JYNX, The Recount! enables viewers to laugh and feel good about the 2020 election through satire, comedy and generosity by selecting from a list of Very Worthy Causes™ JynxLinks™ will donate to.

Media Contact: Tyler Bryant 258650@email4pr.com (813)951-4169

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jynx-the-recount-an-amazingly-bipartisan-2020-election-experience-301169688.html

SOURCE JynxLinks