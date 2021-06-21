"In The Park" Music Collaboration Global Release

AUSTIN, Texas, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Music Therapy (CFMT) is thrilled to announce our "In the Park" Global Release. The Austin-based CFMT team partnered with Limelight Music Productions from Glasgow, Scotland to empower musicians of all abilities around the world. The Rock 'n Roll Music Therapy Workshop was a virtual collaboration between CFMT Music Therapists and Limelight Music artists. Together, the organizations provided a creative space for a group of neurodiverse musicians to produce professional projects and share them with the world. The Paradise Band was formed from this workshop consisting of band members Trey Haas and Micheal Dodson and we're celebrating the launch of their first two songs.

Together we're celebrating the release of two songs; "In The Park" and "Hurin Da". The celebration will include an online watch party, a guest performance by jazz legend Stanley Jordan as well as Paradise Band and CFMT music therapists, and an online moderated panel (moderator Dr. Raymond MacDonald) featuring the Limelight and CFMT teams. The evening will end with an in-person party outside The Center For Music Therapy's office in Austin, Texas. Come celebrate this global music collaboration between CFMT and Limelight!

The In the Park global release will happen on Friday, June 25th. The online premiere, Q&A panel and performances are from 5 - 6 PM CST ( United States)/ 11 PM - 12 AM WET ( Scotland) and the in-person premiere party is from 6 - 7 PM CST ( United States)/ 12 - 1 AM WET ( Scotland). More information is available at this event link .

Congratulations to The Center for Music Therapy and Limelight Music Productions for reaching this huge milestone

About The Center for Music Therapy Hope Young, MT-BC, founded CFMT in Austin, Texas in the 1990's. Today, the Center is one of the most technologically advanced music therapy facilities in the world. The team of music therapists at the Center are passionately dedicated to changing people's lives by synchronizing the power of music with human potential.

About Limelight Music ProductionsLimelight is based in Glasgow, Scotland and seeks to empower musicians of all abilities in all of Scotland. Delivering inclusive projects for over 30 years, Limelight Music has a workforce which consists of Scotland's first generation of professional musicians with impairments. These musicians work alongside established professional non-disabled artists to train the next generation of young people from both mainstream and Additional Support for Learning (ASL) backgrounds in inclusive music-making.

