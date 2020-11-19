TheStreet
"Honoring Leaders And Student Scholarships For Latino Health"

With the COVID-19 Pandemic spiking, NHHF supports Latino Health Workforce
WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The National Hispanic Health Foundation (NHHF), 501c foundation of the National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA), hosts its 17 th Annual Ceremony -virtually - to present scholarships to outstanding Latino health professional students to assist them to become a doctor, nurse, dentist, pharmacist, PA or public health administrator.

"We are also honoring leaders who are role models for these remarkable students," said Dr. Elena Rios, President and CEO of NHHF and NHMA. "and partnering with visionary sponsors so that we are able to build the future health workforce for our communities, so ravaged by COVID-19." 

The gala ceremony will be held November 19 th  from 8:00 - 10:00 pm EST.

This year NHHF honors leaders in the Health industry for their transformation of their community, academic and private sector organizations so that more Latinos will have access to healthcare:

The United Health Foundation and Centene Corporate are the Major Sponsors. Other sponsors include NovoNordisk, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine & Science, Kaiser Permanente, DaVita, Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai, Latino Commission on AIDS, California Liver Institute, Pasadena Liver Institute, American Heart Association, California Health and Wellness and HealthNet and more.

This year's NHHF Health Professional Student Scholarships are being awarded to outstanding students who demonstrated academic excellence, leadership and a commitment to providing healthcare to Latinos. Since the scholarship program was launched in 2004, NHHF has awarded over 280 scholarships as the only Latino scholarship only given to graduate students in healthcare in the U.S.

The 2020 scholarship award winners are:

Elisabeth Parra, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science / David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA          Bianka Aceves Martin, University of California Riverside School of Medicine Jaquelin Solis Solis, Loyola University Chicago- Stritch School of Medicine  Gabriel Enciso, Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolEnrique Cazares-Navarro, Michigan State University College of Human Medicine Daniel Alicea, Albert Einstein College of Medicine Jose Negrete Manriquez, Charles R. Drew/PRIME at Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA    Raidizon Mercedes, Drexel University College of Medicine Jordan Juarez, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University  Priscilla Gonzalez, Boston University School of Medicine      Ana McCracken, University of Wisconsin Madison School of Medicine and Public Health    Katia Valdez, University of California, Los Angeles, Fielding School of Public Health          Cesia Rosamilia, CUNY School of Medicine Physician Assistant Program      Raul Perez Zarate, Emory University Rollins School of Public Health Alejandra Silva Hernandez, Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health   Sylvette Ramos-Diaz, University of North Carolina Adams School of Dentistry         Steve Rodriguez, University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio Dental School       Ingrid Marie Belaza, Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine School of Pharmacy           Diana Garnica, University of Southern California School of Pharmacy          Alexander Pinto, New York University College of Dentistry                Luis Gutierrez, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine                      Lisandra Ochoa, Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University                  Ruben Vega Perez, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai             Lauro Avalos, University of California, San Francisco, Medical School                     Alberto Ortega, Keck School of Medicine of USC                   Cecilia Ramirez, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA             Victor Rodriguez, Texas A&M University College of Medicine                      Brenda Castillo, Texas Tech University Health Sciences, El Paso Paul L. Foster School of Medicine Laura Hernandez Santiago, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, Medical School Vanessa Nunez, David Geffen School of Medicine and Fielding Public Health School at UCLA       Veronica Ortiz - Albert Einstein College of Medicine     Julio Ramos, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount SinaiAndrew Rosales, Keck USC School of Medicine       Monica Vergara, Tulane University School of Medicine           

NHHF is the 501(c)(3) arm of the National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA), a nonprofit organization that represents 50,000 Hispanic physicians across the U.S. The mission of NHHF is to improve the health of Hispanics through research and educational activities. www.NHMAFoundation.org

