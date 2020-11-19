"Honoring Leaders And Student Scholarships For Latino Health"

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The National Hispanic Health Foundation (NHHF), 501c foundation of the National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA), hosts its 17 th Annual Ceremony -virtually - to present scholarships to outstanding Latino health professional students to assist them to become a doctor, nurse, dentist, pharmacist, PA or public health administrator.

"We are also honoring leaders who are role models for these remarkable students," said Dr. Elena Rios, President and CEO of NHHF and NHMA. "and partnering with visionary sponsors so that we are able to build the future health workforce for our communities, so ravaged by COVID-19."

The gala ceremony will be held November 19 th from 8:00 - 10:00 pm EST.

This year NHHF honors leaders in the Health industry for their transformation of their community, academic and private sector organizations so that more Latinos will have access to healthcare:

The United Health Foundation and Centene Corporate are the Major Sponsors. Other sponsors include NovoNordisk, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine & Science, Kaiser Permanente, DaVita, Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai, Latino Commission on AIDS, California Liver Institute, Pasadena Liver Institute, American Heart Association, California Health and Wellness and HealthNet and more.

This year's NHHF Health Professional Student Scholarships are being awarded to outstanding students who demonstrated academic excellence, leadership and a commitment to providing healthcare to Latinos. Since the scholarship program was launched in 2004, NHHF has awarded over 280 scholarships as the only Latino scholarship only given to graduate students in healthcare in the U.S.

The 2020 scholarship award winners are:

Elisabeth Parra, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science / David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA Bianka Aceves Martin, University of California Riverside School of Medicine Jaquelin Solis Solis, Loyola University Chicago- Stritch School of Medicine Gabriel Enciso, Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolEnrique Cazares-Navarro, Michigan State University College of Human Medicine Daniel Alicea, Albert Einstein College of Medicine Jose Negrete Manriquez, Charles R. Drew/PRIME at Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA Raidizon Mercedes, Drexel University College of Medicine Jordan Juarez, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University Priscilla Gonzalez, Boston University School of Medicine Ana McCracken, University of Wisconsin Madison School of Medicine and Public Health Katia Valdez, University of California, Los Angeles, Fielding School of Public Health Cesia Rosamilia, CUNY School of Medicine Physician Assistant Program Raul Perez Zarate, Emory University Rollins School of Public Health Alejandra Silva Hernandez, Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health Sylvette Ramos-Diaz, University of North Carolina Adams School of Dentistry Steve Rodriguez, University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio Dental School Ingrid Marie Belaza, Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine School of Pharmacy Diana Garnica, University of Southern California School of Pharmacy Alexander Pinto, New York University College of Dentistry Luis Gutierrez, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Lisandra Ochoa, Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University Ruben Vega Perez, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Lauro Avalos, University of California, San Francisco, Medical School Alberto Ortega, Keck School of Medicine of USC Cecilia Ramirez, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA Victor Rodriguez, Texas A&M University College of Medicine Brenda Castillo, Texas Tech University Health Sciences, El Paso Paul L. Foster School of Medicine Laura Hernandez Santiago, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, Medical School Vanessa Nunez, David Geffen School of Medicine and Fielding Public Health School at UCLA Veronica Ortiz - Albert Einstein College of Medicine Julio Ramos, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount SinaiAndrew Rosales, Keck USC School of Medicine Monica Vergara, Tulane University School of Medicine

NHHF is the 501(c)(3) arm of the National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA), a nonprofit organization that represents 50,000 Hispanic physicians across the U.S. The mission of NHHF is to improve the health of Hispanics through research and educational activities. www.NHMAFoundation.org

