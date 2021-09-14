"Healthy Planet, Healthy You" Shares Simple Steps Toward A More Earth-Friendly Way Of Eating

DENVER, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In her new book, Healthy Planet, Healthy You , Ximena Yáñez Soto espouses that it is naïve to believe that governments and environmentalists alone can solve the planet's deteriorating condition.

DENVER, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In her new book, Healthy Planet, Healthy You , Ximena Yáñez Soto espouses that it is naïve to believe that governments and environmentalists alone can solve the planet's deteriorating condition. She writes, "We cannot keep waiting for others to change our planet's destiny. It's time to heed the warnings about the kind of future we are leaving for our children, to take them seriously and do everything within reach to reverse the deterioration from where we stand."

Yáñez Soto, whose first name is pronounced He-men-a, makes the point that every individual has an impact based on what they eat and that the small incremental steps she outlines that readers take will make a difference. She says, "The good news is that there is something we can do if we work together, if we organize ourselves into an army of millions who all make a small change at the same time. With enough knowledge, you can start to make these small changes in your daily life, and, if they are replicated, they'll have an exponential effect, just like ripples in the water."

Yáñez Soto spent more than 20 years as one of the heads of an environmental fund in Mexico before having an epiphany that led her to dedicate the next ten years to the study of nutrition. Healthy Planet, Healthy You was originally published in Spanish and contains 16 original plant-based recipes from internationally acclaimed chef Natalie Delgado.

In an interview, Yáñez Soto can discuss:

What you can do to be healthier as you save the planet

Facts about animal protein you should know

Reasons why we continue repeating self-destructive patterns

Nutritional myths we were told as children

How the food industry keeps us addicted to their products

The dream that changed her outlook

Praise for Healthy Planet, Healthy You

"Healthy Planet, Healthy You is a gift for each of us and, at the same time, a gesture of care and comprehension for this world that gives us a home and sustenance. Ximena's straightforward, friendly, and smart narrative takes us by the hand to individually contribute to a paradigm change in our eating habits and well-being." — Lorenzo J. de Rosenzweig P., founder and CEO of Terra Habitus, A.C., founder and former CEO of Fondo Mexicano para la Conservación de la Naturaleza, A.C.

"[Written in] the voice of a mother who stepped out of her comfort zone studied the issue, conducted research, and began the process of changing her diet and lifestyle, which she generously shares with us."— Marco Aurelio Macías, M.D., former president of the Latin American Society of Natural Medicine

"A work full of courage, honesty, and research that opens our eyes to know the real implications of our current diet and its relationship with the health of the planet. Ximena invites us as consumers to question, investigate and begin to change paradigms to take care of our two homes: our body and Planet Earth. Exceptional writing that we must all read." — Marili Leopold Sordo, M.D., Dr. Weil Center for Integrative Medicine

About the Author

Ximena Yáñez Soto was the CFO of Fondo Mexicano para la Conservación de la Naturaleza, a major environmental fund that channels its resources toward preserving Mexico's natural resources, for more than 20 years. She is a certified international health coach through the International Association for Health Coaches. She founded Believe.Transform.Be to help people going through difficult situations to achieve a healthy lifestyle in harmony with the planet through conscious eating.

