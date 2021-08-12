"Hamilton's" Antuan Magic Raimone Announces The Release Of "Becoming Magic: A Path Of Personal Reconstruction"

In an unsparingly blunt voice, Antuan inspires readers to embark on their own path of personal reconstruction and soar to unimagined heights.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambitious and raw, Becoming Magic: A Path to Personal Reconstruction is Antuan Magic Raimone's chronicle of life as a performer in the most influential artistic feats of our time, such as 11x Tony Award-winning Hamilton and 4x Tony Award-winning In the Heights, over the course of his twenty-year career.

But before magic, there was mayhem.

Antuan endured childhood sexual abuse, along with the fragmentation of growing up without a father. His revelations about identity, intimacy, family, and ultimately, self-love and acceptance as a gay Black man, equally color a story of a dancer from Blue Springs, Missouri bound for Broadway as soon as he sung the first note in a high school production of Annie. Humanized and enlightened at every life stage by the relationships he forges and the courage to seek help, Antuan's journey is nothing less than magical.

Antuan Magic Raimone is a New York City-based TEDx speaker, performer and advocate. As a childhood sexual abuse survivor, he is using his voice to help those that have not found their own. He is a member of the Office of Victim Services Advisory Council and has given keynotes at the University of Virginia and the SPECTRUM Conference in Albany, NY, as well as the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA). With more than 20 years of professional performance experience, he is currently with the Pulitzer Prize and 11x Tony Award-winning Hamilton as a Universal Swing, covering the six male ensemble members for the five U.S. companies. Additional credits include the 4x Tony Award-winning In the Heights (Broadway, Off-Broadway and First National Tour—Graffiti Pete U/S, Associate D/C and Vacation Swing), and six years with the Radio City Christmas Spectacular (Ensemble). Becoming Magic is Antuan's debut as an author. For more info, visit https://www.thesoldieroflove.us .

On Sale: August 11, 2021
Price: $18.99
ISBN: 978-1-7375848-0-3

