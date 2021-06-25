"H2 Mobility Energy Show, A Showcase For The Future Of The Hydrogen Industry, To Be Held At KINTEX In September 2021"

SEOUL, South Korea, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The organizing committee of the H2 Mobility+Energy Show (Chairman Jung Marn-ki, president of the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association) will be hosting the H2 Mobility+Energy Show 2021, a 4-day event, from September 8 (Wednesday) to 11 (Saturday), 2021.

Participation is open to businesses, organizations, and agencies that supply hydrogen-related products, technologies, and services in the fields of hydrogen mobility, hydrogen charging/infrastructure, and hydrogen energy.

The first H2 Mobility+Energy Show, held in July 2020, attracted the participation of 108 companies from 11 countries and was attended by some 12,000 visitors, leading to its recognition as a major hydrogen tech event in Korea. It's worth noting that, despite the first H2 Mobility+Energy Show having taken place in an economy left stagnant by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a success that was not associated with any transmission of the virus thanks to the stringent quarantine measures that were applied.

The H2 Mobility+Energy Show 2021 will see the POSCO Group, Saint-Gobain ( France), Witzenmann ( Germany), and KraftPowercon ( Sweden) added to the list of participants. The Hyundai Motor Group, Korea's largest hydrogen mobility company, is scheduled to exhibit its new fuel cell electric vehicles and have its affiliates, including Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Rotem, take part in the event and introduce new hydrogen ecosystem technologies, fuel cells and fuel cell electric trams, among others.

Having created a hydrogen division and announced its vision for a hydrogen business this year, the POSCO Group will also involve its affiliates in this year's event and share its blueprint for a hydrogen-based society.

Organizations from Sweden, Canada, the UK, the Netherlands, Australia, and the Czech Republic have applied for a place in this year's event, reflecting the rising international interest in the H2 Mobility+Energy Show.

To affirm the global shift toward carbon neutrality, foster the development of the hydrogen ecosystem and discover new technologies, this year's show will be held concurrently with the first H2 Innovation Award.

The H2 Innovation Award is a hydrogen tech event focused on presentations on new hydrogen products and technologies, in which special achievements are selected and honored. Participation is open to SMBs, large enterprises, and startups. It will be jointly hosted by H2KOREA, KEIT (Korea Evaluation Institute of Industrial Technology), and KETEP (Korea Energy Technology Evaluation and Planning).

Participation is not limited to participants in the H2 Mobility+Energy Show, but is open to all businesses around the world. The intent is to discover hydrogen technology innovators, from everywhere in the world.

The H2 Innovation Award will take place in two stages (preliminaries and finals) and provide an opportunity for presentations, exhibitions, and networking, all at the same time. Participants will be able to introduce their new technologies in great detail and take advantage of the H2 Mobility+Energy Show to discover business opportunities.

A spokesperson for Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association indicated "the H2 Innovation Award will be developed into a global arena for the innovation of hydrogen mobility and energy technology".

Once preparations are made, the hosts will make an announcement in early July and begin accepting applications ( www.h2mobility.kr) to participate in the H2 Innovation Award.

