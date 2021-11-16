"Elli" (Volkswagen Group Charging GmbH) Launches 'Volkswagen Naturstrom Connect' - Their First Ever Intelligent Electricity Tariff With Electric Mobility Pioneers, Ev.energy

- Beginning in Germany, Elli EV drivers power their vehicles at home with 100% green energy

- New ev.energy app gives consumers an actionable way to contribute to a greener power grid

- German customers can save up to 100 € per year

BERLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elli, the Volkswagen subsidiary that provides sustainable energy and charging solutions, has partnered with ev.energy to launch the Volkswagen Group's first ever intelligent household electricity tariff: Volkswagen Naturstrom Connect. The tariff will use ev.energy's platform to market and manage the new tariff with electric vehicle owners.

The Volkswagen Naturstrom Connect tariff has been developed by directly integrating the energy tariff with electric vehicle charging usage, controlled through the Naturstrom Connect app. The customer allows their electric vehicle charging to dynamically respond to the carbon intensity on the grid and in exchange, they will generate one reward point for every qualifying smart charge over 7kWh. For every 10 points generated, the customer will receive a 5€ bill credit which is then credited to their annual electricity bill. The customer can save up to 100€ per year and will be able to track their energy use, carbon avoidance and energy cost-savings over time.

Through the app and connected customer experience, Elli and ev.energy have created a scalable eco-system that reduces cost for electric vehicle owners through their EV adoption, while satisfying the long-term goals of sustainable, zero-carbon energy for the masses. With this offering, Elli and the Naturstrom Connect tariff has gained TÜV Rheinland accreditation.

The Volkswagen Naturstrom Connect app will integrate directly with Volkswagen vehicles through an owner's Volkswagen ID, enabling a seamless login and connected mobility experience.

Elli selected ev.energy to deliver this proposition over a multi-year contract after working with them during the Volkswagen Future Mobility Incubator.

Johannes Rönsberg, Coordinator Volkswagen Future Mobility Incubator mentioned: "It's great to see ev.energy come through the program and get commercial traction to the Elli team so quickly. This is a great testament to Volkswagen's approach of bringing great start-ups through our programs, and launching the best ideas in the market."

Ingo Müller, Head of Energy Solutions of Elli, highlights: "The new Volkswagen Naturstrom Connect tariff allows our customers to take the next step on the path to a sustainable mobility. We are happy to offer a solution that not only reduces the carbon footprint but also the electricity bill of our customers. Together with our partner ev.energy, we are planning to make this service/tariff available to many more EV drivers in the future."

Nick Woolley, Co-founder and CEO of ev.energy, said: "This is a major milestone not only for us and for Volkswagen, but more importantly for EV drivers, by integrating smart charging into home charging and energy services. I'm excited to be scaling a first of a kind tariff in Volkswagen's home country, and beyond. It's been fantastic working so closely with the Elli and wider Volkswagen Group Charging team to develop a solution that is greener, cheaper and simpler for EV drivers."

The Volkswagen Naturstrom Connect tariff and Volkswagen Naturstrom app were launched to customers August 2021. New customers can register their interest in the tariff and the app here: https://www.elli.eco/en/naturstrom-connect#tarif-rechner . The tariff will only be available in the German market initially.

About ev.energy

ev.energy's mission is simple: to make EV ownership easier, greener and cheaper. Our software manages vehicle charging, automatically optimizing for greener and cheaper rates. Operating in Europe, US and Australia, ev.energy offers a freely downloadable app that integrates with a growing list of popular home chargers, Tesla, Volkswagen vehicles and other vehicles such as Jaguar, currently in beta testing.

For more information on ev.energy and its services, please visit ev.energy or contact press@ev.energy

About Elli

Elli's Mission is to enable the breakthrough of e-mobility for the mass markets by empowering electric life - smart, convenient, reliable and eco-friendly.

Elli is here to make our life with electricity easier, more reliable, and totally free of hassle. Out on the road, at home, and also in power generation. Elli develops solutions for private users and business at the many touchpoints between e-mobility and the wider transition underway in society to renewable energy.

Elli is a brand of the Volkswagen Group and supplies Volkswagen Naturstrom energy throughout all of Germany, reliably and responsibly. Reduce your CO 2 emissions and help protect the environment by powering your home and electric car with us.

