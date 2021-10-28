"Don't Say My Name" A Harrowing Study In Human Trafficking

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's tempting to hope Don't Say My Name, the newest feature film release by 24 Flix, is based in fiction. Unfortunately, the modern-day horror story featuring human trafficking is all too real. As main character and trafficking victim Adriana suffers through a terrifying journey toward survival, the truism that the script is based on actual events has audiences reeling.

Producer Marty Jean-Louis sees this reaction as a success. The film is an artistic accomplishment and an agent of change, he says -- it serves to help people who have been abused find healing by showing them that they are not alone. And its authenticity (Homeland Security, survivors and different aid organizations all participated in the project and shared real-life data and experiences) is palpable. Thus far, public response to the project has been overwhelmingly supportive.

"The audiences are asking the questions we're hoping to hear," he said. "Those include: How can anyone let this happen? and What can I do to help?"

After the initial success with the movie's sold-out premiere in Indiana, the film with the urgent message is going viral. Screenings are now scheduled for New Jersey, Atlanta, Orlando, Dallas and more. Discover upcoming showings and learn more about human trafficking and what you can do to stop it at www.dontsaymyname.com.

"Most movies on trafficking end after the rescue, but in this movie, we follow the victim's journey throughout the entire process," says Jean-Louis.

It's a process he hopes will end.

