"Data Is Dead Until 2022" Says Marcelo Salup, Founder Of CEO Analytics, "only Companies Who Truly Understand Their Customers Will Grow In 2021"

MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "You're not going to be able to predict customer behavior in 2021 using 2019, 2020 or even 2021 data. 2019 is toast. 2020 is totally atypical. And 2021 will be so fluid that data is going to be meaningless," says Marcelo Salup, "you need to talk to actual, live people."

"Take something like television," he continues, "broadcast changed, of course, but what about cable? Streaming? Sure. But… ad-supported? Subscription? And, if you are a content producer… what sort of content will viewers want? We worked with HOLA!TV, for example, to identify not only the programming genres that their viewers wanted to see in the future, but took it down to specific programs."

"If you are a commercial interior designer," continues Adi Asavaid, co-founder of CEO, "will you make decisions based on 2020? There's already talk about the 'Work from Home Bubble' and lots of talks by CEOs about employees not being productive from home. So… how do you design? Based on the opinion of 4 people?"

"At CEO Analytics we take a bit of a contrarian approach," says Salup, "we use really high level, very predictive analytical surveys that are, at the same time, fun and easy to take, so we get outstanding completion ratios. Then we combine them with proprietary algorithms to unearth what customers love and will drive their decision making. Then we create customized, intuitive dashboards so that our clients can slice and dice responses any which way."

"The results are like nothing you've ever seen," says Adi, "it is the real voice of the consumer guiding your decisions. But not the shouting of a handful of consumers closed off in a room, but rather, of thousands of customers mathematically analyzed and accurately portrayed."

Marcelo again: "For 2020 and 2021 we wanted to make CEO Analytics more accessible to the smaller and medium-sized businesses that have the greater need to understand their customers and, at the same time, no margin for errors. So we launched CEO xprs, a faster, even more cost-effective tool."

"But make no mistake," says Adi, "the ROI of any of our versions is through the roof."

You can see CEO in action at www.ceo-analytics.com/presentation or contact them at info@ceo-bi-analytics.com.

