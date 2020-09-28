"Charm Of Jiangsu" Tourism Routes Collection Results Announced

NANJING, China, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Charm of Jiangsu" Tourism Routes collection unveiled the winning submissions at the Nanjing Museum in early September, 2020.

The event, co-organized by Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and Xinhua News Agency News & Information Center, was kicked off on May 10 with an announcement to call for entries for participants worldwide. The message was published in multiple languages on over 500 media outlets and Xinhua's own media channels. The response was enthusiastic, attracting tourism route designers from more than 20 countries and regions. The entries they submitted were juried by expert panel and online voting. Ten routes were selected as winners, according to Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism.

The winning route plans featured travel photos, GIFs and short videos to showcase the natural beauty and regional culture of Jiangsu with an international perspective.

Attendees of the award ceremony were Yang Zhichun, Director-general of Jiangsu Department of Culture and Tourism ; Fei Shaoyun , Director-general of Jiangsu Foreign Affairs Office, Gong Liang, Deputy Director-general of Jiangsu Department of Culture and Tourism and Curator of Nanjing Museum, as well as ambassadors and embassy officials in Shanghai.

Presenters included Yang Zhichun, Fei Shaoyun, Gong Liang, Zhang Songping, H.E. Abrao dos Santos, Ambassador of Timor-Leste to China and H.E. Elia George Kaiyamo, Ambassador of Namibia to China.

"The routes collection will introduce the best Jiangsu travel plans, promoting regional tourism and boosting confidence in the recovery of the service industry, " said Mr. Yang. He also extends warm invitation to travelers around the world to visit the beautiful places of China's Jiangsu Province and create happy memories.

Winners List of "Charm of Jiangsu" Tourism Routes Collection

First prize (1):Scenic Landscapes on Stamps: 7-Day North Jiangsu Tour Designer: Gu Daren ( China)

Second prize (3):Life on the Grand Canal: 7-Day Jiangsu Tour Designer: Nanjing Wanxiang International Travel Service Co.,Ltd. ( China)

Food, Culture, Leisure and Health: 9-Day Jiangsu GetawaysDesigner: Shanghai NTA Culture Communication Co., Ltd. ( Japan)

UNESCO's City of Literature,City of Gastronomy: 5-Day Nanjing, Yangzhou TourDesigner: Lin Tao ( United States)

Third prize (6)Dream High in Beautiful Jiangnan CitiesDesigner: Aleksandra Spitsina ( Russia), Zeineb Alaoui (Morocc o), Steven Y Eum (United State s)

Food Hunter: 7-Day Jiangsu Gourmet TourDesigner: Nanjing Zhongbei Friendship International Travel Service Co., Ltd. ( China)

8-Day Tour to Marco Polo's JiangsuDesigner: Hainan Hanwu Culture Development Co., Ltd. ( China)

7-Day Tour to 5 Delicious Destinations in JiangsuDesigner: China Youth Travel Service Jiangsu CO., Ltd. ( China)

8-Day Jiangsu Tour for Foodies and Culture LoversDesigner: Jiangsu Degao International Travel Service Co., Ltd. ( China)

Walk into History: 6-Day Jiangsu TourDesigner: Xu Xinyu ( China)

Please click the website for more wonderful Jiangsu tourism routes: http://abroad.youtongad.com/routevote/Ten-selected-routes-to-discover-Charm-of-Jiangsu.shtml

