"aoppella!?" J-Pop Cover Songs Part 2 Announced Including DISH// And BUMP OF CHICKEN And Original Songs Available Digitally Download Worldwide

TOKYO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that their new multimedia music project "aoppella!?" will premiere the second part of its a cappella J-Pop cover songs including "Neko" by DISH// and "Tentai Kansoku" by BUMP OF CHICKEN Tuesday, May 18. See original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2021/0518/aoppella_songs.html ) for full details.

The new cover songs were originally announced by cast voice actors during the livestream yesterday, Monday, May 17. The "CD Release Countdown Livestream" featuring Ryohei Kimura, KENN, Shugo Nakamura, and Daiki Hamano was held in commemoration of the first CD release on Friday, May 21. The video will be archived on the official YouTube channel until Monday, May 24th JST (TUC+9) so check it out before it's gone .

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/aoppella

Advance Digital Distribution of Original Songs

Prior to the release of the 1st CD, the original "aoppella!?" songs "Playlist" and "Think About" will be released on digital distribution platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music starting from Monday, May 17, 2021. For more details on the digital distribution platforms, please check the respective links.

"Playlist"

Normal Version: https://linkco.re/zFVVXdzd High-Resolution Version: https://linkco.re/bzB5pxxc

"Think About U"

Normal Version: https://linkco.re/uZZtZEFb High-Resolution Version: https://linkco.re/cn5Amrsb

First Official RT Campaign

The official "aoppella!?" Twitter ( @aoppella ) is holding a RT campaign where you can get the first "aoppella!?" wallpaper when the target number of retweets is reached. Please RT to help reach the target number retweets .

In addition, other announcements included new original songs, CDs, merchandise, and more. Details will be gradually announced so be sure to check out the future development on the official social media.

About "aoppella!?"

"aoppella!?" is KLab's latest original multimedia music project built on the themes of "youth" and "a cappella"! The "aoppella!?" project began on March 4, 2021 with the J-Pop cover medley of "Hakujitsu / Pretender" and surpassed the 1 million view mark (currently 2.74 million views) in just one week.

Official Website: https://www.aoppella.com/ Official Twitter: @aoppella Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/aoppella Copyright: ©KLab

*All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

