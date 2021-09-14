"American Catur" Now Available On The Apple Store And Google Play

SAN DIEGO, Sep. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today we are announcing the American Catur Board Game and App has finally entered the arena of sports gaming. Calling ALL chess players, amateurs and professionals, worldwide to challenge the War Machine in the ultimate battle. The world has been awaiting the newest evolution of Chaturanga and American Catur sure fits the bill as the most modernized version of the millennium! Enjoy strategy at your fingertips with an immersive experience of battling your opponent, launching projectiles and you can also zoom in on the fun. Download your free trial today through the Apple Store or Google Play.

Bringing this game in to your life is a way of bringing family, friends and strangers together as a familyship for a memorable experience. America's founding ideals—equality, freedom, and self-governance—are worth striving for and celebrating. We are the heritage and purpose we share as a nation. Reveling those ideals and our commitment to them is the only way to bring people together. By playing American Catur as traditional table top or digitally at your fingertips, you can learn how to earn your place in an Elite Fighting Force. Train your brain and transform your life by testing your strategy skillset with a team or without a team in a whole new means.

"Success is creating a game in which all ages of people around the world can enjoy and bring back those forgotten feelings of fun and happiness with smiles and laughter once again!" - Eric J Curtis

ABOUT AMERICAN CATUR

American Catur Board Game was created here in America through a five-year design and development period. The board game was released in the Fall of 2019 by Eric Curtis, CEO and Creator. He thought it would be important for Americans to have our own traditional game to mark this historical point in time. The game was designed to modernize the four player rules and amplify Chaturanga to our time period with the pieces representing Military forces; While withstanding the principles of piece-coordination, strategies and bomb strikes. Experience over twice as many different move combinations than chess with the introduction of extra spaces, projectile chips, dice and ability to play two teams of two. This gameplay delivers unlimited options to win. No opponent to play? No worries, the app is available on Android and Apple. It allows you to play against the War Machine to help savvy up your skills. There are 128 spaces on the board with 30 pieces each side and a number of projectiles. One of the most important American Catur strategies is that you need to place each of your pieces and projectiles in your best possible positions before the final strike (Game-Over).

Visit www.americancatur.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @AmericanCatur GOD Bless America!

Media Contact Eric Curtis 619-916-8117 318676@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-catur-now-available-on-the-apple-store-and-google-play-301376456.html

SOURCE American Catur LLC