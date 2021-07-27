TORONTO, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - NASDAQ (AMZN) -Today, Amazon Canada announced a collaboration with Canadian tennis champion Bianca Andreescu to celebrate community this summer. No matter your level of sports knowledge, Alexa has you covered. Fans are invited behind the scenes to adopt the same Match Day routine as Bianca. Alexa will play crowds cheering you on, give you a compliment, and start a meditation skill when you say "Alexa, start Bianca's routine." Click on this Routine, follow the steps, save and the routine will be ready to go. They'll hear from Bianca herself as she shares stories about her background, training, and how she stays motivated. Just ask, "Alexa, what can I ask Bianca Andreescu?" or "Alexa, chat with Bianca Andreescu" to get started.

Also available today is the chance to test out your tennis knowledge with Alexa. Think you can win the grand slam and answer all 4 questions correctly? Winners who ace the quiz will get a delightful surprise message from Bianca herself. Just say, "Alexa, launch the tennis quiz."

"Even as someone who spends a lot of my time training for some really tough challenges, nothing could have prepared us for the last year and a half," said Bianca Andreescu. "That's why I was so excited to lend my voice to the Summer with Alexa experiences, to share some fun and hopeful messages and stories with my fellow Canadians as we find our way back to a new normal. I hope everyone has a great summer!"

Alexa is here to help customers in Canada stay entertained all summer long. When customers say, "Alexa, let's celebrate summer," Alexa will reply with a refreshing surprise. Try asking:

"Alexa, what is one piece of advice from Bianca Andreescu ?"

"Alexa, who's your favourite athlete?"

"Alexa, what's the summer fact of the day?"

"Alexa, when did Bianca Andreescu start playing tennis?"

"Alexa, tell me a joke about tennis"

"Alexa, motivate me"

"Alexa, how does Bianca Andreescu stay motivated?"

"Alexa, commentator mode"

"Alexa, who's the athlete of the day?"

"Alexa, what is a fun fact about Bianca Andreescu ?"

"Alexa, start Bianca's match day routine"

"The Alexa Canada team is focused on creating fun, engaging experiences to make each day special," said Celine Lee, Canada Country Manager, Amazon Alexa. "Whether you're celebrating at home or returning to in-person events, our dedicated Alexa experiences reflect how important it is for customers in Canada to stay connected, keep each other motivated, and have fun this summer."

Amazon is also supporting local Canadian businesses by directing to Amazon's Canadian Local Business' dedicated page. When customers say, "Alexa, support small businesses," Alexa will recommend products from Canadian-owned companies on Amazon ranging from family-fun toys and games, home and kitchen supplies, or summer beauty items.

Summer with Alexa content is available starting today, exclusively through the Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Show, the Alexa app, and other Alexa devices. Click here to learn more.

