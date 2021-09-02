'Que For You: 360 Vodka Labor Day BBQ

WESTON, Mo., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over. 360 KC Barbeque Flavored Vodka is now available across the country, just in time for upcoming Labor Day weekend celebrations. Local writer and Kansas City Bucket List creator, Mindy Hargesheimer, has created and shared a new recipe that is sure to up your holiday cookout game.

"As a lover of all things Kansas City, I was excited to experiment with 360 KC Barbeque. This flavor brings a fun new approach to crafting cocktails behind your home bar as well as getting creative outside on the grill," said Mindy. "If you enjoy grilling on the lighter side with fish, you will not be disappointed in this brine!"

360 KC Barbeque Vodka Brined Wild Salmon1.5 cups 360 KC Barbeque Flavored Vodka1.5 cups brown sugar3/4 cup coarse sea salt1.5 tablespoons black pepper1.5 lbs wild-caught salmon1 lemon

In a small bowl, whisk together brown sugar, pepper, salt, and vodka. Place salmon in a large resealable bag. Pour in marinade and massage into the salmon. Refrigerate for two to four hours. Grill the salmon on a cedar plank skin side down for 12-15 minutes or until uniformly pink in the center. Serve with lemon slices and enjoy!

360 KC Barbeque Flavored Vodka was first introduced just over a year ago as a limited release available exclusively in the Kansas City Metro area. This one-of-a-kind vodka quickly became a local fan favorite and led to a partnership with the Kansas City Barbeque Society, the folks who really know barbeque.

Labor Day weekend is also a great time to impress your friends and family with a new brunch cocktail. Click here to check out a variety of 360 KC Barbeque cocktails. The robust flavor and smoked meat garnishes of a 360 Barbeque Bloody Mary make it the perfect cocktail for barbeque enthusiasts and brunch connoisseurs alike.

ABOUT 360 VODKA 360 Vodka is Kansas City's hometown vodka and is a premium brand of Holladay Distillery, the oldest business in the Kansas City area. Learn more at vodka360.com and by following @360Vodka.

