'Purpose Pools' Celebrates One Year Anniversary Serving Las Vegas Community - Professional Pool Cleaners With A Heart

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpose Pools ( https://www.purposepools.com/) recently announced the official celebration of its one-year anniversary as the premier pool service, maintenance, and repair company in the area. Purpose Pools is a 360-degree pool specialist that also gives back to the community, often contributing to charities specifically chosen by its customers: most recently the March of Dimes, St. Jude's hospital, Las Vegas Rescue Mission, Animal Foundation, Nevada Child Seekers, and others. Utilizing trained professionals, a culture of accountability, a family-first focus, and a commitment to customer service that is second to none, the premium pool specialists look forward to many more years serving the Las Vegas community.

Purpose Pools: Swim With Purpose

"We absolutely love the community of Las Vegas, and we're so happy they have embraced our company this past year," said Scott Reynolds, CEO of Purpose Pools. "Our 'Purpose' here at Purpose Pools is to make an impact in our local community; service-to-others has always been a part of my personal commitment. We want to show that small businesses can and should support the communities they live and serve in. We do this by providing concierge-level service in an industry that is unfortunately known for underserving its clients. That's not who we are. We are a relationship company - our clients are like our family. And we work with some of the largest pool builders and property management companies in the Vegas area because they trust us to take care of their pools with the professionalism and respect they deserve. Families come to us too, because they know they can trust us to work quickly, efficiently, and treat their backyards and pool spaces as if they were our own."

Purpose Pools: Services Offered

Certified Pool and Spa Operator, Licensed and Insured

Weekly Maintenance Service

Water Chemistry Analysis and pH Maintenance

Filter Cleaning and/or Replacement

Equipment Inspection and Repair

To learn more about the charities they support, the latest pool-cleaning specials, or to contact Purpose Pools about scheduling a consultation, call 702-703-2625 or go online at www.PurposePools.com.

About Purpose PoolsPurpose Pools is a full-service pool maintenance service that covers the greater Las Vegas area. Offering friendly, experienced professionals, Purpose Pools understands that a fully functioning, healthy pool involves more than just quick surface cleaning, and every pool is unique. Offering a complete range of pool repair, water analysis, and personalized maintenance services, Purpose Pools is a complete pool specialist. And Purpose Pools has always been dedicated to community responsibility, routinely giving back to charities chosen by its customers. Learn more at www.PurposePools.com.

