'Primera' A Latin American Documentary About The Journey Of A New Democracy In Chile

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribeca Film Festival announced today that it has selected the Latin American documentary

'Primera'

to participate in the 20th anniversary of the international film festival. This year's festival, to be held from June 9th to the 20th offers a hybrid of in-person events and "Tribeca at Home," the festival's exclusive online premier screenings and virtual events. Primera was selected among foreign films and documentaries due to its vibrant Latin American production quality, story, and vision.

Primera' the film that tells the story of two parents-turned activists who are leading Chile's revolutionary path to a new constitution

'Primera'

is directed by Vee Bravo, a Chilean exiled from Chile in 1981, at the age of 7. Bravo moved to New York City, but remained connected to his roots. In 2019, Bravo saw Chile in the New York Times; a story about high school students jumping turnstiles in the subway, protesting an increased fare. The Chilean government quickly unleashed the military on demonstrators resulting in brutal incidents. Bravo viewed the government's response as eerily reminiscent of the deadly tactics used by General Pinochet's dictatorship in the 70s and 80s.

"Back then, we didn't have the power of the internet to share what was happening in Chile. Now, we do. I needed to bring this story to the world stage," Bravo said.

Bravo immediately flew to Chile to document human rights abuses, protests, and the political atmosphere. Upon his arrival, a recorded ten million Chileans had taken to the streets demanding a new constitution. Primera tells the story of four parents-turned activists leading Chile's revolutionary path. Bravo developed relationships with Anji, Camila, Felipe, and Male, who were pastry chefs, street musicians, welders, and attorneys. These every-day citizens became front line movement leaders after witnessing violent actions from the military towards protestors. They each assembled their neighbors and hit the streets to stand in solidarity.

"Primera," produced by New York-based filmmakers Kevin Lopez and Catherine Gund, tells the raw and hopeful story of how courage and resilience led to a country's story of victory. The voices of 80% of Chileans that screamed for a new constitution were heard, and Chile is currently in the process of voting for the authors of the new constitution. Primera highlight's themes of women-led movements, social and structural change, and mutual aid.

"Primera honors the legacy of the main characters. I learned nothing about Latin culture in high school. We have been invisible in this country. I wanted to ensure we are in the history books for the next generations. I told the story, with the help of a team that was almost entirely Chilean, so the generations to come can see the everyday people that fought victoriously for a new constitution and a new democracy," said Bravo.

TICKETS

Primera is a 96-minute documentary film, which premieres in June at the Tribeca Film Festival. The film will also have its online world premiere on June 12 at 6:00 pm (EST) on the Tribeca Virtual Film Festival platform.

Download Media Assets Here https://spaces.hightail.com/space/4GQD7cmDeD

For more information, please contact Adriana Aristizábal, Brian Rashid at iVoice Communications, 917.833.0103 adriana@ivoice.agency , brian@ivoice.agency

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/primera-a-latin-american-documentary-about-the-journey-of-a-new-democracy-in-chile-301282567.html

SOURCE Primera Film