'Prime IV Hydration & Wellness' Poised To Infuse The U.S. Marketplace With Immunity Boosting And Other IV Therapies: Multiple Franchise Openings On Horizon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime IV Hydration & Wellness (Prime IV) is a premier IV Hydration Therapy spa with proprietary formulas that help maximize and improve our clients' overall health and wellness. Whether our customers are looking to boost their immune system, assist with weight loss, or seek relief from chronic pain, Prime IV is here to help on that journey. The medically licensed staff at Prime IV administer only the latest in cutting-edge IV therapies while our clients enjoy a clean, comfortable, and relaxed environment. Prime IV recently celebrated two years of expansive growth and has opened multiple new franchises in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and Florida, with other locations set to open in Nevada, Idaho, Ohio, South Carolina, Oregon, and Missouri soon.

"Since 2018, we've been committed to helping people take control of their health," said Amy Neary, founder and CEO of Prime IV. "Our mission is to help our customers maximize their health with specialized IV protocols, cryotherapy and a DNA based supplement line."

Regarding the business trajectory, Neary added, "Our goal is to be the leader in IV hydration and wellness in the U.S. and we are rapidly exceeding that! We are building a team of wonderful people who are just as dedicated to health as we are. I am so excited to see the future of Prime IV as these new territories and franchises open up."

Prime IV: Rejuvenation and Wellness Through Science

Each Prime IV infusion starts with a full wellness evaluation by medically trained staff, before experts administer IV drips formulated with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and amino acids that noticeably increase energy, boost immune response, decrease inflammation, aid in muscle recovery, and improve overall hydration.

Immunity Armor: Contains high doses of Vitamin C, Zinc, a blend of B Vitamins, Magnesium & a push of Glutathione. A very effective pick-me-up for the immune system.

Contains high doses of Vitamin C, Zinc, a blend of B Vitamins, Magnesium & a push of Glutathione. A very effective pick-me-up for the immune system. The Myers' Cocktail: Named for the late Dr. John Myers , this blend of nutrients consists of Magnesium, Calcium B Vitamin blend, and Vitamin C. This cocktail can help relieve symptoms from a wide variety of medical conditions including depression, asthma, migraines, fibromyalgia and more.

Named for the late Dr. , this blend of nutrients consists of Magnesium, Calcium B Vitamin blend, and Vitamin C. This cocktail can help relieve symptoms from a wide variety of medical conditions including depression, asthma, migraines, fibromyalgia and more. Athletic Performance : We have two special cocktails; The Weekend Warrior helps relieve fatigue and renews energy to help get you through to the next workout .

: We have two special cocktails; helps relieve fatigue and renews energy to help get you through to the next workout The Champion is packed with B Vitamins, L-Carnitine, Vitamin C, Magnesium and Amino Acids that can enhance performance, shorten recovery time, soothe muscle aches and increase stamina.

is packed with B Vitamins, L-Carnitine, Vitamin C, Magnesium and Amino Acids that can enhance performance, shorten recovery time, soothe muscle aches and increase stamina. The Glow : Our proprietary blend containing powerful doses of B Vitamins, Magnesium, Biotin, Vitamin C, L-Carnitine, Amino Acids and a push of Glutathione promote collagen production which reduces wrinkles, dry skin, blemishes and age spots.

: Our proprietary blend containing powerful doses of B Vitamins, Magnesium, Biotin, Vitamin C, L-Carnitine, Amino Acids and a push of Glutathione promote collagen production which reduces wrinkles, dry skin, blemishes and age spots. Other formulas for Weight Loss, Altitude Sickness, Jetlag Recovery and more.

Prime IV's wildly successful business model provides an attractive franchising opportunity, and the company offers a free comprehensive consultation to those interested in becoming Prime IV franchise owners.

