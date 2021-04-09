(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

TODAY, BET is honoring the life of rap legend DMX, on the day of his passing, Friday April 9, with a special block of programming including a re-air of the hit docuseries Chronicles: Ruff Ryder from 6:00pm - 11:00pm and Inside the Label: Ruff Ryders from...

TODAY, BET is honoring the life of rap legend DMX, on the day of his passing, Friday April 9, with a special block of programming including a re-air of the hit docuseries Chronicles: Ruff Ryder from 6:00pm - 11:00pm and Inside the Label: Ruff Ryders from 11:00pm to midnight (All times EDT). The special content tribute comes after news of his passing earlier today. The rapper, born Earl Simmons, was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack on Friday, April 2.

"We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of rap legend, DMX. We join the millions of fans worldwide in sending our deepest condolences to his loved ones and the hip-hop community. He will truly be missed," said Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. "DMX is part of the BET family. From countless appearances on our 'Hip Hop Awards' including the cyphers to starring in his self-titled docuseries "DMX: Soul of a Man," and most recently "Ruff Ryder Chronicles," his talents extended beyond music, TV, and film. His work to help the less fortunate, including his hometown of Mount Vernon, New York, speaks to DMX's benevolent spirit. We will keep his entire family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

