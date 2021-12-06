(Photo: Business Wire)

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) - Get Repay Holdings Corp. Class A Report ("REPAY"), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced the appointment of Emnet Rios to its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2022.

Ms. Rios has over 20 years of experience in the financial services and technology industries leading the Finance, HR and Operations functions for enterprise, early stage and hyper-growth organizations. Her track record includes driving significant capital raising, M&A, restructuring and change management initiatives. She is currently chief financial and chief operating officer of Digital Asset, which designs and delivers distributed ledger technology products for the financial services, healthcare, supply chain and insurance industries. Previously, Ms. Rios spent over 10 years at NatWest (formerly The Royal Bank of Scotland) and began her career at IBM.

"We are thrilled to welcome Emnet to REPAY's board as she brings with her an extensive background in technology and financial services," said John Morris, CEO of REPAY. "We are eager to benefit from her distributed ledger experience and other operational expertise, all of which will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business and expand access to various payment networks and modalities in support of the steadily evolving needs of REPAY customers and partners."

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY's proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

