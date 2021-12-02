(Photo: Business Wire)

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial processes for small and midsized businesses (SMBs), announced today that Sarah Acton has joined the company as Chief Marketing...

Bill.com (BILL) - Get Bill.com Holdings, Inc. Report, a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial processes for small and midsized businesses (SMBs), announced today that Sarah Acton has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer.

Reporting to CEO and Founder René Lacerte, Sarah will be a member of the executive leadership team.

"Sarah brings a wealth of marketing experience to Bill.com from building leading global brands across both business and consumer markets," said René Lacerte, CEO and Founder of Bill.com. "We are thrilled to welcome Sarah to Bill.com where she will accelerate our marketing and brand-building efforts."

Sarah recently led both marketing and sales at Athos, a wearables company in the athletic performance space where she drove the adoption of products across the major professional sports leagues and elite collegiate teams as well as key programs within the Department of Defense. Sarah was also responsible for global brand oversight during pivotal periods of growth at LinkedIn and consumer marketing leadership at Yahoo!. Prior to that, Sarah was the owner of a small retail business where she had first-hand experience with the rewards and challenges that come with entrepreneurship.

"It is a gift as a marketing leader to work for a company that has such a rich story supporting SMBs," said Sarah Acton, Chief Marketing Officer at Bill.com. "My affinity and love for small businesses, combined with my own personal experience, provides a backdrop from which I can help to build on the Bill.com story that already exists. I'm excited to bring it to the world with the humanity and authenticity our customers deserve."

Sarah has over 25 years of marketing experience with a strong operational track record of building teams, structures and processes to fuel growth across all stages of a company. She holds an MBA from Northwestern University - Kellogg School of Management and a B.S. in Marketing from Tulane University. Sarah has two sons and is passionate about mentoring women professionals.

About Bill.com

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflow. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information visit www.bill.com.

