(Photo: Business Wire)

GITEX Technology Week-- Avaya (AVYA) - Get Avaya Holdings Corp. Report, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today unveiled Avaya Experience Builders™, globally aligning Avaya's services, partners and developers into an ecosystem designed to help enterprises build better experiences for employees and customers, wherever and whenever communications and collaboration happen. The needs of customers have changed dramatically, and this ecosystem is uniquely positioned to deliver next-generation customer and employee experiences through the Avaya OneCloud™ AI-powered experience platform.

"How people feel about their interactions with companies is now more important than the products and services they buy, and every business must orchestrate memorable moments that shape customer and employee engagement, satisfaction and loyalty," said Jim Chirico, CEO, Avaya. "Enterprises are looking to Avaya for specific expertise in building those better experiences. They can't be delivered with monolithic apps in a cloud world. They must be composable. Experience Builders can deliver the tailored, engaging and effortless communications and collaboration that enable businesses to create deeper relationships with customers and drive new sources of revenue."

Avaya Experience Builders makes it easier for businesses to build and deliver these experiences across their limited or siloed development functions by providing the right amount of co-development support each company needs, whether that's simply subscribing to tailored existing experiences, developing completely new experiences, or leveraging AI technology to enable end users to self-compose their experiences.

"Building the future requires a new way of thinking about experience design and development," said Simon Harrison, CMO, Avaya. "Avaya is committed to continue empowering our customers to address new, flexible work challenges with best-in-class innovation. Avaya Experience Builders as a community provides them with unparalleled 'Total Experience' development and deployment capabilities. It enables them to better navigate uncharted waters as we all move forward into new realities."

"With the introduction of Avaya Experience Builders, Avaya is recognizing the need for businesses to expand their capabilities beyond their corporate walls to include partners, developers and even customers in an ecosystem creating AI-powered experiences," said Zeus Kerravala, ZK Research. "Avaya's unique expertise, large set of technology partners, significant channel reach, and huge global customer base represents one of the largest such ecosystems available today."

Avaya Experience Builders Components

People:

Over 250 technology partners, including AI technology vendors

Over 32,000 companies in Avaya DevConnect

Over 154,000 registered developers - 24,000 of them using Avaya OneCloud CPaaS

7,200 channel partners and agents

Solutions and Tools:

Avaya Hybrid Cloud Services, Omnichannel Services and AI Services - Powerful tools, including frameworks, connectors and pre-built workflows to solve complex problems and use cases. This includes over 40 APIs (and growing) to connect existing Avaya systems with new cloud applications that address today's new Hybrid Work use cases.

Avaya OneCloud, the award-winning, communications and collaboration platform that provides the foundation to compose new experiences. Avaya OneCloud includes Avaya OneCloud UCaaS, Avaya OneCloud CCaaS, and Avaya OneCloud CPaaS - which recently won Best CPaaS of 2021 by UC Today (panel of industry analysts).

A vision for AI - Avaya recently won Best Use of AI for 2021 by UC Today (panel of industry analysts).

Here is what some Avaya Experience Builders™ have to say:

Darryl Jackman, Business Automation Developer, Marine Rescue Technologies: "We use Avaya for a multitude of applications, including cloud-powered self-service to significantly reduce the number of calls staff are required to handle. Having a scaling cloud infrastructure allows for these use cases in parallel, even during higher load times."

Venkatesh Krishnaswamy, CEO and Founder, Koopid: "We use Avaya OneCloud CPaaS as a preferred provider, streamlining communications and collaboration for our clients to engage with their customers. Our clients run the gamut, from mid-market businesses to large enterprises, and a variety of use cases, to address a broad range of needs across their organizations."

Avaya is providing demos of some of the Avaya Experience Builders™ creations at GITEX this week. For more information, go to Avaya.com/AvayaExperienceBuilders.

