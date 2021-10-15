(Photo: Business Wire)

Organon (NYSE: OGN) today announced the launch of a new website - Fertility Journey - that helps inform and empower people with resources and information needed to navigate the process of fertility care.

Organon (OGN) - Get ORGANON & CO. Report today announced the launch of a new website - Fertility Journey - that helps inform and empower people with resources and information needed to navigate the process of fertility care. The website aims to meet people wherever they are on their fertility journey and equip them with knowledge and questions for consideration to feel prepared and empowered throughout their journey.

"Infertility is a significant public health issue in the U.S. While the issue affects both men and women, the burden of treatment typically falls on women, with 7.3 million women reporting the use of infertility services in the U.S. from 2006-2010," said Dr. Barbara Stegmann, clinical lead of women's health for Organon. "We want to provide support to anyone looking to start a family and for those accompanying them. I am proud to work at Organon where we are truly devoted to understanding the journey."

Every fertility journey is a personal one, but many on this road have similar questions. When visiting Organon's Fertility Journey website you can access resources and information which include:

Insights to understand what can cause infertility and the many factors that can contribute to it in both men and women

What to expect from the first fertility consultation, how to best prepare for that appointment - including questions for consideration

A description of clinical tests or evaluations that may be conducted to help identify an individualized fertility treatment plan and ways to navigate the associated cost and coverage options

Help prepare for the emotional and physical challenges that may arise

"At Organon, we are fully invested in listening to her needs and are dedicated to championing care by creating options built around these needs," said Mike Pohleven, U.S. Fertility Lead at Organon. "This launch marks a key milestone in our mission to elevate fertility education and provide resources to help people along their fertility journey, and reiterates our commitment to being a source of information for women and their care team."

The website launch is in tandem with the 77 th American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Scientific Congress and Expo in Baltimore, MD (October 17-20) where Organon will be participating in fertility conversations and discussing their current fertility products.

About Organon

Organon is a global healthcare company formed through a spinoff from Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Here for her health, the company has a portfolio of more than 60 medicines and products across a range of therapeutic areas. Led by the reproductive health portfolio coupled with an expanding biosimilars business and stable franchise of established medicines, Organon's products produce strong cash flows that will support investments in future growth opportunities in women's health, including business development like recently acquired Alydia Health, a medical device company focused on postpartum hemorrhage. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging Organon's scale and presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 9,000 employees with its headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

