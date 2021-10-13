(Photo: Business Wire)

Today Mastercard introduces two world-class fragrances under the brand Priceless™ and will preview them at Fashion Group International's Night of Stars celebration at Cirpriani South Street in New York.

Today Mastercard introduces two world-class fragrances under the brand Priceless™ and will preview them at Fashion Group International's Night of Stars celebration at Cirpriani South Street in New York. This latest iteration of the company's transformative, multisensory branding approach combines these dual fragrances into one unique collection. Both elegant fragrances in red and yellow, Mastercard's iconic brand colors, express passion and optimism - embodying some of the most exquisite ingredients in the world of perfumery.

Combining two of the most exquisite extractions of Rose known in the world of perfumery - Rose Centifolia Pays cultivated in Grasse and Rose Absolute from Morocco - Priceless passion illuminates each facet of the storied flower, sweet and honey-like and deeply rich, spicy, and green. Their essence is amplified with an ultra-luxurious assembly of warm woods and red berries completing the fragrance's signature fiery spirit and passionate allure.

A high-quality, clean woody, vetiver fragrance designed to convey optimism, Priceless optimismis built around Vetiver Haiti from the Firmenich NaturalsTogether™ program. An elixir of citrus creates immediate optimism with Sicilian Orange, Grapefruit, Mandarin, and Rhubarb. Together they lift the spirits and create an extraverted energy.

"Science has shown that fragrance has the ability to evoke powerful emotional connections and with Priceless, we hope to provide an uplifting, immersive and unforgettable experience to consumers," said Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard chief marketing and communications officer and president of Healthcare, who is receiving FGI's Tech and Brand Innovation award at the Night of Stars event. "The Night of Stars celebration features some of the most talented innovators in the fashion and beauty industries, making it the perfect place to introduce the newest signature of our multi-sensory brand."

The fragrances will be available early next year.

Fragrance advances Mastercard's focus on multisensory branding

In a world where the extraordinary volume of advertising clutter, combined with the shrinking attention span of consumers, has created a perfect storm for brands, forcing them to find new and innovative ways to capture people's attention and engage them. Mastercard has pioneered the emphasis on multisensory marketing to authentically engage consumers through multiple doors of perception - cultivating stronger connections with them and distinguishing the brand. The fragrances follow Mastercard's introduction as a symbol-only brand mark (sight) and sonic brand (sound). The company has also added taste to its brand positioning with two original macaron flavors with Ladurée and the launch of its restaurants (taste).

Priceless fragrance embodies Mastercard's inclusivity and sustainability mission

Crafted by two world-renowned female perfumers—Dora Baghriche and Marie Salamagne of Firmenich—the fragrances evoke the spirit of passion and optimism. With the ability to layer them, they also express individual identity, representing Mastercard's commitment to inclusivity.

The fragrances also showcase Mastercard's continued emphasis on sustainability. A handful of the ingredients are derived from Firmenich's NaturalsTogether™ program, which sources from some of the most precious, innovative, and sustainable natural ingredients, supplied by 22 producers across 25 countries, contributing to the livelihoods of thousands of small farmers families.

"Firmenich is thrilled to be a part of this novel sensorial approach to capturing and maintaining consumer attention, says Théo E. Spilka, Global Vice President, Strategic Licensing & Business Development. "We at Firmenich are passionate about creating positive emotions and improving wellbeing, while preserving the planet! What our two talented perfumers Dora Baghriche and Marie Salamagne have achieved in creating two scents that are comparable with one another is remarkable; as this is symbolically in parallel to our company values on diversity and inclusion."

