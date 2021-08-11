Today Comcast announced that Xfinity Mobile will carry the new highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G unveiled today at Samsung Unpacked.

(Photo: Business Wire)

Xfinity Mobile customers can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G starting today at XfinityMobile.com in advance of nationwide availability on August 27 th. In addition, customers adding a new line and porting a new number can receive $400 off these new devices while existing Xfinity Mobile customers who add the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G to an existing line will receive a $400 Visa prepaid card.

Samsung users expect foldable devices that are built to last. That's why this generation of Galaxy Z devices are built with unrivaled craftsmanship. For the first time ever on a foldable smartphone, Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 are equipped with IPX8 water resistance, so users no longer have to worry when caught in the rain. Both devices are also built with Armor Aluminum—the strongest aluminum ever used on a Galaxy smartphone—along with the toughest Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ to help protect against scratches and accidental drops.

Unfold Z Fold3 to immerse yourself in theater-like viewing experiences and stay fully engaged in your favorite content on the uninterrupted 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display—thanks to the new Under display camera technology. With minimum pixels applied on top of the camera hole, Z Fold3 features an increased viewable area so users get an unbroken canvas for their favorite apps. For the first time ever on the Galaxy Z series, Samsung is bringing its beloved Note series technology to Z Fold3—the S Pen functionality. Users can take advantage of fully optimized S Pen features on their foldable screen, which is a perfect fit for on-the-go multitaskers.

Z Flip3 empowers users to express themselves with bold color options, a sleek design, and premium features. Available to Xfinity Mobile customers in Phantom Black and Cream, Z Flip3 is a device for true self-expression. The redesigned Cover Screen is now four times larger and makes it easier to view notifications and messages without having to open Z Flip3. Z Flip3 is also crafted to give users the best capability for capturing and sharing memories. Packed with some of Samsung's latest camera features, users can take even more stunning selfies hands-free with Flex mode.

About Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile, rated number one by ACSI for customer satisfaction two years in a row, is a newer service built for the way consumers use mobile today, with Internet at the core of the experience. It combines the best nationwide cellular 5G with more than 20 million WiFi hotspots to deliver fast speeds, up to $400 annual cost savings, and a more flexible way to pay for cellular data. Customers can mix and match between Unlimited or By-the-Gig shared data and can switch back and forth on any line at any time. Xfinity Mobile offers the most affordable 5G unlimited data plan in the industry starting at $45 a month for one line, the lowest entry price for unlimited data in the market, and $30 a month a line for four lines.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

