(Photo: Business Wire)

A multi-million pound partnership between Octopus Hydrogen and Luxfer Gas Cylinders is paving the way to make heavy goods transportation and the aviation industries cleaner and greener.

Luxfer Gas Cylinders - a leading manufacturer of high-pressure composite and aluminum cylinders worldwide - is joining forces with Octopus Hydrogen - a subsidiary of green energy tech pioneer Octopus Energy - in the specification and supply of bulk gas transport modules that will carry green hydrogen across the UK.

The 40ft long units designed by Luxfer, which are called Multiple Element Gas Containers (MEGC), can transport 1.1 tonnes of hydrogen from the electrolyser plant to the point of use. They will be deployed from mid-2022 and will help address the infrastructure barrier that is impacting wide adoption of the technology.

William Rowe, CEO and Founder of Octopus Hydrogen, said: "Our focus is on delivering green hydrogen to the sectors which cannot be decarbonised by batteries alone, mainly aviation and heavy-duty road vehicles. We are building a network of decentralised green hydrogen production sites using electrolysis, co-located with renewable energy generation, with localised distribution.

"We are working with Luxfer Gas Cylinders to make green hydrogen for mobility a reality. Luxfer understands the challenges of safely transporting large amounts of hydrogen and is delivering a fantastic solution now and has a great future roadmap."

Luxfer's alternative fuel experts have a proven track record in developing and supplying bulk gas transport solutions across Europe, Asia Pacific and North America.

Mark Lawday, Global Sales Director from Luxfer added: "We manufacture over one million high performance, high pressure cylinders every year. In the alternative fuel sector, we have a team of designers and engineers who develop industry leading systems, integrating lightweight composite cylinders into fuel system modules for compressed natural gas and hydrogen applications ranging from buses, trucks, boats to bulk gas transport trailers.

"Bulk gas transport for hydrogen is an important piece of the jigsaw in enabling the hydrogen economy to be fully realised and reach net zero goals. It's an exciting step forward, and we're proud to be working alongside Octopus Hydrogen to drive forward innovation."

Work to deliver the systems will be led from Luxfer's UK manufacturing campus in Nottingham, which is home to an alternative fuel team that has designed bespoke hydrogen systems for world-first transport projects including double decker hydrogen buses, HGVs, and the UK's first hydrogen train.

About Octopus Hydrogen

Octopus Hydrogen, an Octopus Energy Group company, is positioned to supply 'green hydrogen as a service' for heavy goods transportation, energy storage, industrial applications and aviation in UK, Europe and Australia, with the first kilos of green hydrogen to be sold in 2021. The intent is to remove the infrastructure cost and complexity from the end user and accelerate the adoption of green hydrogen as a fuel.

Octopus Hydrogen will bring Octopus Energy's unrivalled customer centric approach to the green hydrogen supply market. With the recent acquisition of Octopus Renewables and the world leading Kraken platform, the Group is uniquely positioned to drive down costs and help customers drive the transition to a competitive and 100% green economy.

About Luxfer Gas Cylinders

Luxfer Gas Cylinders ( www.luxfercylinders.com) is the world's largest manufacturer of high-pressure composite and aluminum cylinders. More than 70 million Luxfer cylinders in service around the world have an exemplary record for dependability and safety in a variety of applications, including firefighter and first-responder life support, medical, fire extinguishers, alternative fuel, specialty gas, beverage, aerospace, inflation, SCUBA and performance racing. An operating company of Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) - Get Report, Luxfer Gas Cylinders is based in Riverside, California, and has manufacturing facilities in the U.S., England, Canada, and China. For more information on Luxfer Gas Cylinders visit: https://www.luxfercylinders.com/.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC ("Luxfer")

Luxfer is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which focuses on value creation by using its broad array of technical knowhow and proprietary technologies. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. For more information, visit www.luxfer.com.

