(Photo: Business Wire)

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) - Get Report, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced a multi-year agreement to be the official "Life Out Here" partner for Professional Bull Riders (PBR), the world's leading bull riding organization. The partnership, which brings together two of the largest brands in their respective industries, features a robust multi-channel marketing plan. It includes a Tractor Supply-branded TV broadcast set, CBS television integrations and commercials, enhanced digital media experiences, local store activations across the country and custom content incorporating Tractor Supply and PBR rider talent.

For the first time ever, the PBR broadcast desk on CBS will transform from a set within the arena to a Tractor Supply-branded, open-air broadcast booth featuring both brands and enabling fan engagement during the pre-show broadcast. Tractor Supply will also have exclusive branding with the in-arena broadcast booth as announcers provide dirt-side commentary, conduct rider interviews and capture the excitement of the competition.

"Tractor Supply customers are some of Professional Bull Riding's biggest fans, and a partnership with PBR presents an ideal opportunity to support our customers and their passions," said Christi Korzekwa, Senior Vice President, Marketing, at Tractor Supply. "Professional bull riding is an exciting, dynamic and rapidly growing sport, attracting many fans who live and love Life Out Here. We are very excited about our partnership with PBR and the potential it also brings to attract new customers to Tractor Supply while bringing more PBR action to our local communities."

Tractor Supply will have a flagship presence at the league's top U.S. tours — the PBR Unleash The Beast tour and PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour — with local store activations corresponding to these tour events. Tractor Supply will also be a key partner at the PBR Global Cup, a five-country tournament considered to be the "Olympics" of bull riding. Additionally, PBR will produce and distribute a custom content series for Tractor Supply on its media channels.

"PBR is thrilled to welcome Tractor Supply as one of the largest partners in our sport across multiple tours, PBR Global Cup and our CBS television broadcasts," said Sean Gleason, Commissioner and CEO, PBR. "We're especially excited about the new look and enhancements Tractor Supply will bring to PBR on CBS, along with the nationwide visibility our sport will gain in being integrated into many of the Tractor Supply retail channels."

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) - Get Report, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 42,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 27, 2021, the Company operated 1,944 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 27, 2021, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders)

PBR is the world's premier bull riding organization. More than 500 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top 35 bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR's international circuits in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico. PBR's digital assets include RidePass, which is home to Western sports. PBR is a subsidiary of IMG, a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

