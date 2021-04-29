(Photo: Business Wire)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE), one of the nation's largest optical retailers providing quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, announced today that it has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity in 2021.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) - Get Report, one of the nation's largest optical retailers providing quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, announced today that it has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity in 2021. The final list ranks employers that not only received the most recommendations, but also boast the most diverse boards and executive ranks, as well as the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives. Of the 500 companies recognized, National Vision ranked 174.

The Best Employers for Diversity were chosen based on an independent survey of over 50,000 employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. The survey was conducted by Statista, an independent market research firm. Respondents were asked questions regarding the topics of age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ and general diversity concerning their own employer.

"We are honored to be recognized by Forbes for our commitment to building a diverse, equitable and inclusive company," said Jacqueline Grove, Senior Vice President of Talent Development; Culture; Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; and Philanthropy. "At National Vision, we believe our strength is dependent on fostering a culture that respects and honors a diversity of backgrounds and ideas. We are committed to making positive change for this generation and those to come."

In 2020, National Vision established its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Council and added dedicated leadership roles. National Vision will continue to focus on increasing and honoring diversity throughout its company, industry and communities by pursuing initiatives in training, education, mentoring and career development, philanthropic giving, and community services.

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) - Get Report is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with over 1,200 stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside select Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers' eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

