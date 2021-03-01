(Photo: Business Wire)

Polaris Inc. (PII) - Get Report today unveiled plans to debut an all-new 2022 electric RANGER utility side-by-side in late December 2021, advancing the Company's strategic rEV'd up electrification strategy. This full-size RANGER is the first electric vehicle Polaris developed through its powersports industry-exclusive partnership with Zero Motorcycles®, which the two companies announced last September. The Company expects the new electric RANGER to start arriving in dealerships in early 2022.

"Our rEV'd up strategy positions Polaris to help define yet another chapter in powersports innovation," said Mike Speetzen, interim CEO, Polaris Inc. "With the rising interest in electrified vehicles, we are investing in electrification in order to meet the needs of current customers as well as appeal to tomorrow's powersports riders. The all-new electric RANGER is our latest effort aimed at leading the industry forward in electrified powersports vehicles."

As part of the Polaris rEV'd up strategy, the all-new full-size electric RANGER spearheads the company's long-term plan to accelerate its leadership in powersports electrification. Design and development efforts for the all-new electric RANGER are underway in Wyoming, Minn., with manufacturing for North American vehicles to take place at Polaris' facility in Huntsville, Ala.

"The strength of our partnership with Zero Motorcycles and our own investments in electrification R&D enable us to leverage advancements in electric powertrains and performance to drive the off-road industry into the future," said Mike Donoughe, senior vice president and chief technical officer, Polaris Inc. "This will be one of the most technically advanced off-road vehicles on the market and reinforces Polaris' position as the innovation leader in powersports."

"As our top-selling off-road vehicle brand, RANGER has continually set the benchmark as the hardest working, smoothest riding UTV, leading the market in rider-inspired innovation," said Steve Menneto, president of Polaris Off Road. "The new electric powertrain will elevate the RANGER platform to a whole new level of capability, durability and performance."

"We've actively engaged our RANGER customers, and without a doubt, there is significant demand for even higher levels of performance and capability," added Menneto. "They've expressed some very specific unmet needs, and our new electric full-size RANGER will effectively address them, unlocking a truly enhanced off-road experience."

