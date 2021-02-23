(Photo: Business Wire)

CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) - Get Report, a leading manufacturer of chemical vapor deposition systems and materials, has announced the appointment of Emmanuel Lakios to President & CEO.

"Emmanuel Lakios has more than 30 years' experience in the industry, and we believe he will lead our company to profitability, sustainability and growth" non-executive Chairman of the Board, Larry Waldman stated. "Since joining us in 2017 as Vice President of Sales & Marketing, he has proven to be a valuable asset to CVD Equipment. His combined understanding of the markets, customers and operations along with his respect for the shareholders and all the stakeholders makes him ideal to take on the challenges of the present and future."

"I am honored by the trust and confidence placed in me by the Board of Directors," said Lakios, "and I look forward to working with our loyal customer base and incredible team of employees in bringing dynamic new opportunities to CVD Equipment."

As President & CEO, Lakios aims to re-focus the talent, technology, and innovation within CVD Equipment to leverage company growth and return on equity. Working with the Board of Directors, which has extensive corporate governance, finance and management experience, Lakios will be developing a comprehensive business plan that will revolve around the company's strengths, its customers, and talent pool.

Before joining CVD Equipment, Lakios served as President & CEO at Sensor Electronic Technology Inc (SETi) in South Carolina where he established the company as an industry leader in UV LEDs. As President & COO of Imago Scientific Instruments Corporation in Wisconsin, he oversaw company operations and eventually the sale of the company to Cameca Ametek. He held numerous leadership positions at Veeco Instruments Inc in New York and contributed to increased sales and market share of that company through market focus, organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

A resident of Mount Sinai, Lakios graduated Stony Brook University in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

About CVD Equipment Corporation

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications. This equipment is used by its customers to research, design, and manufacture these materials or coatings for aerospace engine components, medical implants, semiconductors, solar cells, smart glass, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, LEDs, MEMS, and other applications. Through its application laboratory, the Company provides process development support and process startup assistance with the focus on enabling tomorrow's technologies™. It's wholly owned subsidiary CVD Materials Corporation provides advanced materials and metal surface treatments and coatings to serve demanding applications in the electronics, aerospace, biomedical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, and many other industrial markets.

