Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) ("Hyliion"), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles, today announced the introduction of its next generation battery module which integrates Toshiba's LTO cells with Hyliion's...

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) ("Hyliion"), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles, today announced the introduction of its next generation battery module which integrates Toshiba's LTO cells with Hyliion's technology advancements to achieve longer battery life, higher charging rates and improved safety. Building on Hyliion's proprietary battery system, the battery module will be incorporated into the next evolution of Hyliion's Hybrid system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005805/en/

(Photo: Business Wire).

"Whether it's our Hybrid system or our fully electric powertrain, Hyliion's solutions are designed to give customers the greatest flexibility as they transition to electrified transportation," said Thomas Healy, founder and CEO of Hyliion. "The development of this next generation battery module represents a key milestone in the Hybrid commercialization process, further strengthening our overall technology platform as we innovate future solutions."

Leveraging previous battery experience and incorporating enhancements for improved battery cooling, the new module delivers multiple benefits tied to performance and allows for more than a 40 percent improvement in cooling compared to the previous system. Key benefits include:

Longer Life - Hyliion's improved battery module is capable of up to 5 times as much cycle life than a conventional EV battery.

- Hyliion's improved battery module is capable of up to 5 times as much cycle life than a conventional EV battery. Higher Charging Rates - Improved heat dissipation allows for higher charge and discharge rates of the battery and longer sustained power output.

- Improved heat dissipation allows for higher charge and discharge rates of the battery and longer sustained power output. Speed - The battery can be recharged in under 8 minutes, an unprecedented charge time compared to other EV battery solutions.

- The battery can be recharged in under 8 minutes, an unprecedented charge time compared to other EV battery solutions. Safety -The new module design reduces the operating temperature of the cells allowing for a safer operating environment.

The design has already passed UN 38.3 battery testing procedures and offers improvements to withstand the stresses and rigors incurred on the road.

Hyliion's Hybrid system can be installed on most major Class 8 commercial vehicles to help reduce fuel usage, decrease greenhouse gas emissions, improve performance, and reduce operating costs. The Hybrid system is already in service across North America including deployments with industry leading transportation and logistics fleets.

The Hybrid solution is one of Hyliion's two electrified powertrain systems for long-haul Class 8 commercial vehicles that also includes the Hypertruck ERX. Hyliion's electrified powertrain solutions utilize proprietary battery and software systems, combined with electric motors and power electronics, to produce an electrified powertrain platform that can be used to either augment, in the case of the Hybrid system, or fully replace, in the case of the Hypertruck ERX, traditional diesel or compressed natural gas (CNG) powertrains and improve their performance. Hyliion solutions are designed to be fuel agnostic, giving customers the greatest flexibility to choose vehicles that best fit their overall strategy in their transition to electrified transportation.

To learn more about Hyliion, its products or leadership team, please visit www.hyliion.com.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp.'s (HYLN) mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of commercial transportation Class 8 vehicles by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial vehicles, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry's environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005805/en/