(Photo: Business Wire)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today that the company is developing UNO®, the number one game in the world*, into a live-action motion picture.

Mattel Films will produce the project alongside Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Yachty. In addition, Quality Control's Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Pierre "P" Thomas and Brian Sher will produce for Quality Films. Marcy Kelly penned the screenplay for the action heist comedy, set in the underground hip hop world of Atlanta. Robbie Brenner, executive producer, and Kevin McKeon, supervising producer, will lead the project for Mattel Films.

"At Mattel Films, we are looking to explore stories that bring our brands to life in unexpected ways," said Brenner. "UNO is a game that transcends generations and cultures and we look forwards to partnering with Lil Yachty, as well as with Coach K and Brian Sher, to transform the classic UNO game into a comedic action adventure."

"I'm so excited to be part of this film with Mattel," added Yachty. "I played UNO as a kid and still do today, so to spin that into a movie based on the Atlanta hip hop scene I came out of is really special. It hits close to home for me."

Conceived in 1971 in a barbershop in Cincinnati, Ohio, UNO was created as a way for families to spend time together, and quickly became a household staple. Five decades later, UNO, now available in over 80 countries, has grown into a global sensation that offers fans of all ages a variety of innovative card-based and digital games. In celebration of UNO's 50 th anniversary this year, Mattel is releasing one of the brand's largest product lines offering new twists on gameplay, is planning a global UNO Tournament and is collaborating with a variety of iconic names across art, fashion, sports and more.

UNO joins other Mattel Films projects in development including movies based on American Girl®, Barbie®, Barney®, Hot Wheels®, Magic 8 Ball®, Major Matt Mason®, Masters of the Universe®, Thomas & Friends®, View Master® and Wishbone™.

Lil Yachty is represented by ICM Partners and Uwonda Carter Scott. Kelly is represented by 3Arts Entertainment and JYWAMM.

*The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service/G11/JAN-DEC 2020/Games & Puzzles Supercategory/Units

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

About Quality Films

As part of the ever-growing Quality Control empire, Quality Films marks legendary label executives Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "P" Thomas' official expansion into the film industry. Founded in 2020, the next branch of Quality Control will bring Coach and P's renowned brand-building and storytelling talents to center stage. Quality Films is responsible for the eagerly anticipated City Girls - The Series, a five-episode YouTube series that shares an in-depth look into the lengthy and arduous story of creating City Girls' recent album City On Lock. Quality Films has also created an ongoing Instagram Live series, Mastery, in which music industry legends like famed singer-songwriter & producer Keri Hilson, Grammy-winning singer & businesswoman Kandi Burruss, and rapper & producer Hitmaka join in discussions about the industry at large and becoming masters of one's craft. Quality Control has already established an incredible track record of success and a diverse roster of talent ranging from icons like Lil Baby and Migos to star New Orleans Saints running-back Alvin Kamara. Now with Quality Films, the industry will need to make room for what will undoubtedly become the next powerhouse player in film.

