(Photo: Business Wire)

At Diageo, we believe the most inclusive and diverse culture makes for better business and a better world.

At Diageo, we believe the most inclusive and diverse culture makes for better business and a better world. That is why being a champion of inclusion and diversity is central to our ambitious Society 2030: Spirit of Progress targets, our 10-year action plan to help create a more inclusive and sustainable world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005364/en/

With these ongoing efforts in mind, today, Diageo North America is delighted to announce that it has again received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation.

We believe that diversity fuels growth and innovation and ensures we can authentically sell our brands to our consumers, while reflecting the multicultural consumers who enjoy our brands. This emphasis on a multicultural mindset is critical to the future of our business, our marketing and communications strategies and our actions as employees.

We encourage strong personal and professional networks among our teams to foster a sense of value and connectivity. In North America we have nine (9) Business Resource Groups (BRGs) active in empowering and connecting our employee community and strengthening access to our diverse consumer base.

"At the core of our inclusion and diversity efforts is authenticity and the imperative to create a culture where everyone feels they belong," said Jeanine Dooley, Head of Inclusion and Diversity for Diageo North America and a co-chair of its Rainbow Network. "I am so proud of our long-standing partnership with HRC, at the heart of which is the commitment and investment we are making to ensure everyone brings their best self to work every day."

Consistently recognized as one of the best places to work for LGBTQ employees, Diageo North America has been recognized by the HRC for its 13 th consecutive year.

The 2021 CEI rated more than 1,000 businesses in the report, U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S. but helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Diageo has been an early and active supporter of equal rights of all people and their efforts in satisfying the CEI's criteria results in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

This recognition is a part of a growing list of honors Diageo has earned for its commitment to diversity and inclusion. Recent honors include:

2021 - Bloomberg Gender Equality Index: Diageo was named to the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEi), which distinguishes companies committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women's equality.

- Diageo was named to the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEi), which distinguishes companies committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women's equality. 2020 - Working Mother Media named Diageo a top company for Executive Women

2020 - Working Mother Media recognized Diageo North America for 12 th consecutive year as a 2020 Working Mother 100 Best Companies for our strong leadership in creating progressive programs that support career development.

for our strong leadership in creating progressive programs that support career development. 2020 - Working Mother Media recognizes Diageo North America as a 2020 Best Company for Dads for our ongoing commitment to forward-thinking workplace programs in the areas of parental leave, family support, and job flexibility.

for our ongoing commitment to forward-thinking workplace programs in the areas of parental leave, family support, and job flexibility. 2020 - Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators: Diageo's workplace culture was recognized by Fast Company in their second year of this list.

Diageo's workplace culture was recognized by Fast Company in their second year of this list. 2020 - National Association of Female Executives (NAFE): Diageo North America was named one of the 2020 Top Companies for Executive Women by NAFE. This is the 10 th year NAFE has named Diageo to its Top Companies list.

Diageo North America was named one of the 2020 Top Companies for Executive Women by NAFE. This is the 10 th year NAFE has named Diageo to its Top Companies list. 2020 - Working Mother Magazine: Diageo North America was recognized as a 2020 Best Company for Multicultural Women, for its strong leadership in creating progressive programs.

Diageo North America was recognized as a 2020 Best Company for Multicultural Women, for its strong leadership in creating progressive programs. 2019 - Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index : Diageo ranked 2 nd amongst the top 25 most diverse and inclusive companies for a fourth consecutive year in the 2019 Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index - improving on our 4th place ranking in 2018

: Diageo ranked 2 nd amongst the top 25 most diverse and inclusive companies for a fourth consecutive year in the 2019 Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index - improving on our 4th place ranking in 2018 2019 - Equileap Global Gender Equality Report: Diageo was ranked as the number one business globally for gender equality in the Equileap 2019 Global Gender Equality Report and Ranking.

Long-standing partnerships and sponsorships

2019 - Creative Equals: Diageo was announced as the exclusive sponsor of the briefs for the Creative Equals 'Returners' scheme, #CreativeComeback.

Diageo was announced as the exclusive sponsor of the briefs for the Creative Equals 'Returners' scheme, #CreativeComeback. 2019 - Paradigm for Parity: Diageo North America, in partnership with the Paradigm for Parity ® coalition, announced its commitment to achieving gender parity.

Diageo North America, in partnership with the Paradigm for Parity ® coalition, announced its commitment to achieving gender parity. 2018 - CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion: Diageo, has joined the growing number of organizations pledging to advance inclusion and diversity in the workplace. Diageo North America is the first beverage alcohol company to make such a commitment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005364/en/