(Photo: Business Wire)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) ("Hyliion"), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles, today announced Bobby Cherian as senior vice president of sales and supply chain, effective immediately. Cherian brings nearly 30 years of multi-national commercial trucking and transportation experience to the role where he will oversee Hyliion's sales and supply chain functions, including sales strategy, as well as building customer and supplier relationships.

"As a leader in electrification sales, Bobby understands the unique advantages our technology delivers for a more economical and sustainable future," said Thomas Healy, founder and CEO of Hyliion. "Bobby has built and managed some of the industry's leading electrification sales programs. His leadership experience developing customer relationships around electrified product portfolios will further enhance our commercialization strategy and play a critical role in our success going forward."

Cherian comes to Hyliion with nearly three decades of domestic and international experience in engineering, purchasing, and sales across industry leaders such as Meritor, Ford Motor Company, GM, and Dana. He started his career in the heavy truck industry at Meritor in engineering and subsequently moved into various roles in purchasing. He continued to build on these experiences while at Ford and GM, as he took on roles of increasing responsibility and leadership in their respective global purchasing organizations.

Most recently, Cherian was the senior director of electrification and North America OEM sales for Dana's Commercial Vehicles business. In this role, he was responsible for driving the growth of electrified powertrain solutions at Dana, including establishing commercial relationships with OEM and fleet customers. Prior to this role, Cherian oversaw the Global Commercial Vehicles Purchasing organization at Dana, where he was responsible for delivering critical cost savings initiatives, supply chain strategies, and developing key supplier relationships.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp.'s (HYLN) mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of commercial transportation Class 8 vehicles by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial vehicles, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry's environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

