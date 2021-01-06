Despite a global pandemic, EVBox has reached another milestone of its base of installed charge ports. In November 2019, the charging solutions provider announced that it had installed 100,000 charge ports worldwide and marked this turning point by setting up the OneChargerOneTree initiative with a pledge to plant one tree for every new charge port placed. Since then, 100,000 trees have been planted, and a total of 200,000 charge ports have been placed. At the end of last year, EVBox Group announced plans to become a public company via a business combination with TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (TPGY) , and is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) by late Q1 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005712/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Learning from the Covid-19 pandemic

2020 was unpredictable for businesses around the world. The Covid-19 pandemic has caused widespread destruction to livelihoods but has also shown that environmental change is possible and cleaner air is a necessity for the survival of the planet.

The EVBox Mobility Monitor—a piece of market research conducted with Ipsos—shows that European citizens and future EV drivers share this opinion and take environmental matters seriously. Both groups think the adoption of EVs is essential to combatting the climate crisis. There is also a consensus that governmental policies and incentives are key to establishing the charging infrastructure that will facilitate the transition to sustainable transport across the continent.

Celebrating a decade of progress

In 2020, EVBox celebrated its 10th anniversary and fortified its position as an industry leader not only by reaching the milestone of 200,000 globally installed charge ports but by establishing initiatives to prepare all of EVBox Group for a strong 2021 as a public company.

EVBox Group 2020 highlights

Consumer-centric policies crucial for the adoption of electric mobility

With the interests of EV drivers always in mind, EVBox Group has:

joined the EVRoaming Foundation and founded the ChargeUp Europe Alliance together with ChargePoint and Allego to help realize EU policies that support investment in charging infrastructure, remove market barriers, and create a seamless experience for EV drivers.

hared more insights about the main barriers and opportunities in electric mobility based on the EVBox Mobility Monitor—an annual market report presenting the needs for EV adoption.

converted REVOLUTION conference into a hybrid electric mobility brand—hosting three digital conferences in 2020 and bolstering the REVOLUTION community by continuing to bring cleantech and mobility enthusiasts together.

"In response to many challenges in 2020, we've managed to adopt new ways of working across EVBox Group and I'm proud to see that we were able to stay more connected than ever. Reaching the significant number of 200,000 installed charge ports worldwide is a testament to the work we've done over the last decade and the work we're continuing to do. I'm extremely confident that we'll reach our goal of installing one million charge ports by 2023. Our range of charging solutions lets us constantly meet and exceed the expectations of our partners and customers. In 2021, we'll enhance our product development as a public company and continue to bring innovative and intelligent charging solutions to the market."— Kristof Vereenooghe (CEO of EVBox Group)

"We're heartened by the president-elect's simultaneous commitment to modern, sustainable infrastructure and an equitable clean energy future. Initiatives like the deployment of at least 500,000 new public charging outlets by the end of 2030 through strong federal support will drive the transition to electric transportation, encourage investment in technology, and create millions of clean jobs. At EVBox, we'll continue to invest in our fast charging production facility in Illinois and are looking forward to supporting the whole EV ecosystem in the US."— Megha Lakhchaura (Director of Public Policy & Utility Programs, North America at EVBox Group)

"Despite Covid-19, last year has been an interesting year for Europe with strengthened emission targets set for the continent's transport sector and EV sales continuing to boom. At EVBox, we care about promoting policies that put the driver first and help to create an open market model for EV charging in Europe. In March, together with ChargePoint and Allego, we founded ChargeUp Europe—an industry alliance that is growing rapidly and working toward a harmonized pan-European charging infrastructure market. It's only by building an open and competitive market that we can deliver the best services for EV drivers, as well as infrastructure that's accessible and user-friendly across Europe."— Koen Noyens (Director of EU Policy at EVBox Group)

About EVBox

Founded in 2010, EVBox Group empowers forward-thinking businesses to build a sustainable future by providing flexible and scalable electric vehicle charging solutions. With its extensive portfolio of commercial and ultra-fast EVBox charging stations, as well as scalable charging management software engineered by Everon, EVBox Group ensures that electric mobility is accessible to everyone.

EVBox Group is a leader in R&D, with facilities across Europe and North America developing groundbreaking electric vehicle charging technology. With offices across the globe, including Amsterdam, Bordeaux, Munich, and Chicago, and strong foundations in dozens of markets, EVBox Group is working to shape a sustainable future of transportation.

In 2021, EVBox Group will become a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange via a business combination with TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (TPGY) and initial investors BlackRock, Inclusive Capital, Neuberger Berman Funds, and Wellington Management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005712/en/