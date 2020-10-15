(Photo: Business Wire)

MakerBot, a global leader in 3D printing and subsidiary of Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS), today released its latest report, " Trends in 3D Printing and STEAM Education." Based on over 1,000 responses from education professionals around the world, the report illustrates the use of 3D printing in education and how it is applied across grade levels among respondents.

Key findings from the report reveal that 63% of respondents use 3D printing to better prepare their students for the workforce, but they want more than just a 3D printer in order to be successful—respondents want a full ecosystem of 3D printing resources in order to achieve their educational goals. 65% of respondents cited that online training programs would help them to implement the technology better, while 63% and 56% of respondents also cited lesson plans and educational webinars as useful 3D printing resources, respectively.

Nadav Goshen, CEO of MakerBot, noted, "We are at a pivotal moment in education. We have seen the use of 3D printing in education increase steadily over the past years due, in part, to the availability of more products and services geared toward teachers and students. Affordable and easy-to-use 3D printers, training and certification programs, integrated lesson plans, and online 3D printing resources have made the technology attractive to many educational institutions. In addition, working with 3D printers can help students develop practical and usable skills that can be used outside of the classroom."

Additional key findings from the Trends in 3D Printing and STEAM Education report include:

Authentic learning experiences are becoming a popular new teaching method. Design-based learning (57%), integrated learning (51%), and collaborative learning (49%) were identified as the top teaching methods among respondents. Only 42% of respondents stated that they still use traditional learning settings with students.

"The importance of 3D printing in education cannot be overstated. The report revealed the shift from traditional learning environments to more interactive and engaging approaches. By teaching visualization, design and creation via 3D printing, 3D printing opens up opportunities for students and brings ideas to life," added Goshen.

About the study

MakerBot surveyed over 1,000 education professionals who are in its global network, from August 21-26, 2020. Respondents were based in North America (60%), Asia (15%), Europe (14%), South America (8%), Oceania (2%), and Africa (2%). They teach a range of disciplines, including 3D printing, art & design, mathematics, engineering, language studies, history, and more.

For the full report, visit https://pages.makerbot.com/edu3DPrintingTrendReport.html.

About MakerBot

MakerBot, a Stratasys company, is a global leader in the 3D printing industry. The company helps create the innovators of today and the businesses and learning institutions of the future. Founded in 2009 in Brooklyn, NY, MakerBot strives to redefine the standards for 3D printing for reliability, accessibility, precision, and ease-of-use. Through this dedication, MakerBot has one of the largest install bases in the industry and also runs Thingiverse, the largest 3D printing community in the world.

We believe there's an innovator in everyone, so we make the 3D printing tools that make your ideas matter. Discover innovation with MakerBot 3D printing.

To learn more about MakerBot, visit makerbot.com, the MakerBot blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys (parent company of MakerBot) reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company's websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

