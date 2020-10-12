(Photo: Business Wire)

It's 2020, things are wild. Like, a wireless-company-teaming-up-with-an-iconic-cake-mix-brand-wild. Today, T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Report announced a culinary confection you need to eat to believe: the magenta Supercharged 5G Un-carrier Layer Cake. Since the beginning, T-Mobile has pioneered a distinctive 'layer cake' strategy to deliver a transformative, nationwide 5G network for all: dedicated spectrum across all three layers of 5G — low for far and wide coverage indoors and outside, mid for broad coverage and blazing fast speeds and high for super-fast speeds over shorter distances— for the best 5G experience. Now, to celebrate that winning strategy, Betty Crocker and T-Mobile are making a cake. A real Betty Crocker official, delicious Un-carrier layer cake mix.

And though it's wild, it's really no surprise, because the Un-carrier is ripe with 5G firsts: first to launch a 5G nationwide network, first to launch standalone 5G, first with 5G coverage in all 50 states, first 5G carrier aggregation on a commercial device call … and now, of course, the first wireless company ever to make a cake. And what a tasty looking cake it is.

"We said it first and we'll say it again … T-Mobile's 'layer cake' approach to 5G is the ONLY way to #5GForAll. Hell, we've even baked a cake with Betty Crocker to celebrate it," said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. "When it comes to 5G, you've got to have layers — low band, mid band and high band make for a tasty cake. Unfortunately for them, AT&T and Verizon's 5G networks don't have the right ingredients, like clear 5G spectrum in all three bands."

Okay, but WHY layer cake?

5G comes in three different spectrum layers — low, mid and high-band 5G — each important for the best 5G experience. The right mix of layers is the secret to T-Mobile's winning 5G recipe. And only T-Mobile has the dedicated spectrum for it, while AT&T and Verizon bet on the wrong … cake. Let's break it down:

Low band (600 MHz 5G ): The firm base layer. It travels far and wide to bring 5G speeds to more places across the U.S. T-Mobile has the first and largest nationwide 5G network, covering over 250 million people across 1.3 million square miles — that's bigger than AT&T and Verizon's 5G networks combined.

): The firm base layer. It travels far and wide to bring 5G speeds to more places across the U.S. Mid band (2.5 GHz) : The tasty mid-cake layer. It covers a broad area with fast speeds. It's the sweet spot for 5G. The Un-carrier has a major supply of ideal mid-band 5G spectrum (2.5 GHz), building on that nationwide 5G foundation with even more speed and capacity. Its super-fast download speeds average around 300 Mbps — that's 7.5x faster than LTE today — with peaks of up to 1 gigabit-per-second. And this faster 5G experience will be in thousands of cities and towns by end of year.

: The tasty mid-cake layer. It covers a broad area with fast speeds. It's the sweet spot for 5G. High band (mmWave) : The flashy cake topper. It has super-fast but super limited data transmission. Great for small, dense city blocks, but doesn't travel far and gets blocked by things like trees, windows and buildings… even the occasional umbrella.

: The flashy cake topper. It has super-fast but super limited data transmission.

AT&T and Verizon: 5G Recipes for Failure

T-Mobile is the only wireless company building 5G with clear, dedicated spectrum across low, mid and high bands. And that's important because 5G devices will use a lot of capacity. Verizon and AT&T's path to broadening 5G is to steal bandwidth away from other smartphone customers through Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS). The other guys will split their low and mid-band spectrum between 4G and 5G, effectively sharing lanes from their current 4G smartphone highway. Meanwhile, T-Mobile is adding 5G lanes to its network with our dedicated low-band 600 MHz spectrum and mid-band 2.5 GHz from Sprint. While Verizon bet (wrong) on super-fast but super-limited mmWave spectrum for 5G, T-Mobile always believed 5G would live in all spectrum bands with its "layer cake" multi-band strategy.

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Hankering for something sweet? Head to T-Mobile5GLayerCake.com to get one of the limited-edition Betty Crocker T-Mobile official Supercharged 5G Un-carrier Layer Cakes for FREE, while supplies last or follow @NevilleRay and @TMobile on Twitter for more chances to win one!

And while the Supercharged 5G Un-carrier Layer Cake won't be available in stores … customers can still tap into T-Mobile's 'layer cake' approach on the first and largest nationwide 5G network that's only getting bigger, better and faster by the day. And, it's calorie-free.

5G:Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. While 5G access won't require a certain plan or feature, some uses/services might. See Coverage details, Terms and Conditions, and Open Internet information for network management details (like video optimization) at T-Mobile.com. More 5G coverage than AT&T and Verizon combined based on Ookla CoverageRight® data released 8/15/2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (TMUS) - Get Report is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

