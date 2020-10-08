(Photo: Business Wire)

Believe it or not, 2020 is still not over, but fortunately, the best time of the year is yet to come.

Believe it or not, 2020 is still not over, but fortunately, the best time of the year is yet to come. That's why Sam's Club has been preparing all year long to help its members make the most out of the upcoming holiday season.

In a survey of its members regarding holiday shopping plans, 61 percent said they would be shopping more online this year, and 31 percent said they would be shopping earlier than past years. In response, Sam's Club is enhancing its member shopping experience by adding more days of deals, introducing more newness, more oftenin clubs and online, and planning unexpected moments that delight shoppers throughout the season. And, as Sam's Club gears up for a busy shopping season, it is hiring 2,000 supply chain associates to support the expected demand.

"We take our cues directly from our members, and they're telling us they're ready for and excited about holiday shopping this year," said Megan Crozier, Chief Merchandising Officer, Sam's Club. "Our merchants are making this holiday extra special for our members across categories - from food and holiday décor to one-of-a-kind gifts - with more high-quality items at amazing members-only values, and special experiences they can't find anywhere else."

More Days for Members to Save

In recent years, Sam's Club offered a variety of opportunities to save throughout the season, but its biggest days for holiday shopping were its One-Day Savings Events held in November and December. This year, Sam's Club will offer a brand-new approach to holiday savings events, with events including:

Beginning Oct. 4: October Savings Event

October Savings Event Oct. 28 to Nov. 29: November Instant Savings

November Instant Savings Nov. 7 to Nov. 15: November Savings Event; extended from one day to nine days

November Savings Event; Nov. 20 to Nov. 29: 10 Days of Thanks-Savings; extended from four days to 10 days

10 Days of Thanks-Savings; Nov. 30: Cyber Monday Online-Only Savings Event

Cyber Monday Online-Only Savings Event Dec. 1 to Dec. 24: December Instant Savings

December Instant Savings Dec. 5 to Dec. 13: December Savings Event; extended from one day to nine days

Additionally, for the first time ever and to help members better prepare for shopping Sam's, the warehouse club will unveil all its November deals in a single savings book, mailed to members' homes the week of Oct. 21. The deals for the December events will also be shared with members in just one book that is mailed to members' homes in late November.

More New Products, More Often

From gaming systems, jewelry, and toys for all ages, to holiday décor and gifts for the home, Sam's Club is featuring a curated selection of holiday items that is unique to the club.

Sam's Club's treasure-hunt model will be on full display this holiday as new products are added in clubs and to SamsClub.com with more frequency than past years. While most retailers present their assortment at the beginning of the season, Sam's Club will roll out new and exclusive items for holiday shoppers multiple times during the season - giving members something new to find every time they come to the club or shop SamsClub.com.

Sam's Club also offers a variety of items to complete a holiday meal. Long known as the destination for bulk purchasing and big parties, Sam's Club will offer a selection of high-quality entrees, sides, and desserts, with select items offered in smaller pack sizes to accommodate members no matter how they plan to celebrate.

Helping Members Save Time During the Holiday Crunch

With members planning to shop earlier than ever, Sam's Club is preparing for demand by ramping up hiring and providing more ways to shop than ever before.

Supply Chain Hiring: Sam's Club is hiring 2,000 permanent, full-time associates across the country for its supply chain operations in both its fulfillment centers and distribution centers. All fulfillment center hourly associates will receive a $2 hourly premium during the holiday season. Hundreds of those new hires will work at the retailer's new, high-tech fulfillment center in Perris, Calif., just outside of Los Angeles, which opened last month just in time for the holiday rush.

Sam's Club is hiring 2,000 permanent, full-time associates across the country for its supply chain operations in both its fulfillment centers and distribution centers. All fulfillment center hourly associates will receive a $2 hourly premium during the holiday season. Hundreds of those new hires will work at the retailer's new, high-tech fulfillment center in Perris, Calif., just outside of Los Angeles, which opened last month just in time for the holiday rush. Ship from Club: This will be the first holiday season that club associates will fulfill online orders. The program, called Ship from Club, will utilize more than 100 clubs across the country to pick online orders from club inventory and ship directly to members' homes. Ship from Club is expected to speed up the fulfillment of orders and account for about one-fifth of all online orders.

This will be the first holiday season that club associates will fulfill online orders. The program, called Ship from Club, will utilize more than 100 clubs across the country to pick online orders from club inventory and ship directly to members' homes. Ship from Club is expected to speed up the fulfillment of orders and account for about one-fifth of all online orders. Contactless Ways to Shop:Also new this year, members will be able to shop online and pick up at their club in all 597 locations. Launched earlier this year, curbside pickup is the latest contactless shopping offer from Sam's Club. As always, Sam's Club members can use its Scan & Go technology for a contactless experience when shopping in clubs.

Special Experiences Throughout the Season

Finally, Sam's Club knows its members expect something special when they shop. Throughout the season, Sam's Club will bring members unexpected moments with celebrities and experiences that play on nostalgia and fun, all while leveraging its social media channels in new ways.

"COVID-19 has changed how our members shop and the experiences they desire," said Tony Rogers, Chief Member Officer, Sam's Club. "We're listening and evolving our approach to meet their needs. Our members are in for something special this season with the great surprises we have planned."

About Sam's Club

Sam's Club®, a division of Walmart, Inc. (WMT) - Get Report, is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 38th year, Sam's Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member's Mark items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at SamsClub.com, and interact with Sam's Club on Twitter and Facebook.

