(Photo: Business Wire)

Optiv Security, a security solutions integrator delivering end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, today released See Jane Secure . The e-book takes readers through a day in the life of a cyber-unaware employee and how an organization and its security professionals can defend against the employee's actions proactively and reactively with security awareness training and services and solutions tailored to fit business needs. The e-book is one part of Optiv's efforts to engage organizations and individuals on the need for cybersecurity training throughout Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October), an initiative led by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Cyber Security Alliance.

The book presents Optiv's combination of people, process, and technology as a way to combat internal and external cyberthreats, and also illustrates its own solutions and services that can play a major role in alleviating threats to organizations, such as attack surface management, digital access management, threat monitoring, and incident response.

"The harsh reality is that human beings are imperfect and will always be the easiest target for bad actors to work their way into an organization's network," said Brian Wrozek, chief information security officer, Optiv. "The security team's goal should never be to instill fear, but instead to educate all employees on best practices that, coupled with sound technical expertise, protocols, and infrastructure, ensure business resiliency."

In addition to See Jane Secure, Optiv will continue to deliver blogs, videos, and graphics to highlight specific areas of concern throughout Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

Kickoff [October 1]: Cybersecurity Awareness Month Begins

Week 1 [October 5]: If You Connect It, Protect It

Week 2 [October 12]: Securing Devices at Home and Work

Week 3 [October 19]: Securing Internet-Connected Devices in Healthcare

Week 4 [October 26]: The Future of Connected Devices

