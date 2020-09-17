(Photo: Business Wire)

Garmin ® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) - Get Report, supported the milestone of 5,000 SOS rescues with an inReach ®device. As the world's leading satellite communicator manufacturer 1, Garmin offers a wide variety of handheld devices with GPS navigation allowing for two-way text messaging, location tracking, and critical SOS functions for those exploring on land, water or in the skies 2. From extreme athletes to family campers, pilots to scuba divers, inReach users participate in a wide range of activities and adventures.

"It's an honor to be able to serve our customers with this kind of potentially life-saving service," said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "Having an inReach means feeling a sense of security and peace of mind that if anything unexpected happens while you're on or off the grid, you're still connected to emergency responders, friends and family."

In case of emergency, inReach users can trigger an interactive SOS which sends a message to the GEOS 24/7 International Emergency Response Coordination Center (IERCC). The trained response coordinators will respond to messages, track the device location and notify emergency responders in the area. IERCC will stay in touch with the user and the user's emergency contacts until the situation is resolved.

"Two-way communication is so important in an emergency situation," said Chip Noble, Garmin senior product manager. "After initiating an SOS, GEOS will ask questions to learn more about the incident and what appropriate first responders are needed for rescue, whether a tow-truck or helicopter."

For Mikaelyn Law and her whitewater rafting group traveling through a Class 4 rapid - messaging back and forth with IERCC was pivotal when a party member fell into the water after a boat got stuck on a boulder and flipped. After getting the individual to safety and assessing the severity of sustained injuries, they decided to initiate an SOS for help.

"We were communicating with GEOS the whole time, updating them about her condition and making plans for the helicopter," Law said. "If we hadn't had the inReach, though, it would have been very hard to coordinate a rescue. We would have had to travel to the takeout point that was really far downstream, it would have been dark, and we would have had to try to make an emergency phone call. The whole scenario would not have played out so smoothly."

Garmin offers a selection of handhelds that vary in weight, display size and features, all with two-way communication and SOS capabilities.

For adventurers who want to travel light, the inReach Mini is lightweight and compact, where size and weight of gear matters most .

For dedicated explorers, mountaineers, and hunters, the rugged GPSMAP® 66i GPS handheld and satellite communicator offers TopoActive mapping and inReach technology for backcountry activities.

For road warriors, the Montana® 700 Series includes a full-touchscreen display, letting users quickly and easily type messages, plus a variety of mounting options for ATV, motorcycles, bikes and more.

Aviators have the ability to send and receive messages conveniently through their Garmin Pilot™ app right from the cockpit. Garmin Pilot leverages the inReach Mini's GPS positioning to drive a georeferenced aircraft position symbol on a tablet's moving map display.

For mariners, the GPSMAP 86 series offers preloaded BlueChart ®g3 coastal charts in a water-resistant, floating design perfect for a day on the water.

Learn more about all of Garmin's inReach-capable devices here.

An active satellite subscription is required to access the Iridium ® satellite network for live tracking, messaging and interactive SOS capabilities. A variety of affordable annual or month-to-month airtime packages are available. For additional information on the 5,000th SOS rescue, and to read more Saved by Garmin stories, please visit blogs.garmin.com

1Based on number of subscribers 2Active satellite subscription required. Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit the use of satellite communication devices. It is your responsibility to know and follow all applicable laws in the jurisdictions where the satellite communication device is intended to be used.

