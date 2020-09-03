(Photo: Business Wire)

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) - Get Report, today announced the Garmin Catalyst™, a groundbreaking, real-time coaching tool and driving performance optimizer set apart from any other GPS lap timer or data system the motorsports industry has ever experienced. Garmin Catalyst mounts in the cockpit 1 of a track car to gather performance data and provide real-time audible coaching to help drivers achieve their full driving potential on the track. As soon as a driver completes a road course session, the Garmin Catalyst delivers instant-gratification with immediate session analysis showing users the biggest areas of gain right on the device's display - no need to download data, configure graphs, or invest considerable time interpreting data. The on-track coaching and off-track data insights from Garmin Catalyst are aimed at optimizing track performance to benefit drivers of all levels.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200903005020/en/

Garmin credits a group of motorsports enthusiasts within the company, known as the Garmin Pit Crew, for delving into their passion to help create this industry-first optimizer. The international pit crew is comprised of Garmin employees with a shared interest in motorsports and varied expertise within high performance driving.

"The True Optimal Lap ™ feature on Catalyst is truly a gamechanger," said Adam Spence, Garmin product manager and Garmin Pit Crew team lead. "Until now, the industry standard for theoretical fastest lap has been to split each lap into a number of sectors. Then take the fastest time from each sector and add it up to generate the user's theoretical fastest lap. The problem is, based on the laws of physics, the suggested lap time can be unachievable. Catalyst is different. It gathers several data metrics and identifies where laps can be seamlessly joined together to create the fastest racing line. This shows users their fastest achievable time based on lines actually driven and gives them an optimal lap they can truly achieve."

In addition to the True Optimal Lap feature, the innovative feature-set also introduces new True Track Positioning ™ technology designed to generate a car's racing line on the track using a robust combination of built-in accelerometers, image processing, and 10 Hz multi-GNSS positioning. The included Remote Cam accessory captures 1080p HD video which can be played back on the Garmin Catalyst device with time-synced overlays showing speed, lap data, and more. While on the track and without any device interaction, the Garmin Catalyst will allow drivers to hear real-time coaching cues when using a compatible headset 2, or by streaming through the car's stereo via Bluetooth ® technology. The audio cues occur before and after corners, delivering immediate feedback such as early or late apex decisions without having to wait until the end of the lap.

The process of downloading and interpreting data can present challenges for novice and professional performance drivers alike. The Garmin Catalyst has revolutionized this experience by offering users automatic and immediate on-device data analysis. Once a session is completed, drivers can use the touchscreen to instantly review in-depth performance data and view areas for improvement. In conjunction with saving time, users will also eliminate the daunting guesswork that comes with analyzing cumbersome data provided in the form of squiggly lines. If drivers wish to access their performance data when they are away from their Garmin Catalyst device, data summaries are also accessible from a mobile device or computer using Garmin Connect ™.

Additionally, Garmin Catalyst provides valuable performance metrics including best lap time, delta time, number of laps and session time. Adaptive suggestions also help inform users on how to better optimize their time on the track. Furthermore, a preloaded global track database makes it convenient to use the device on road courses around the world.

The Garmin Catalyst can be securely mounted inside the cockpit of a track car with the included heavy-duty suction cup or the screw-down mount. Available now, the Garmin Catalyst driving performance optimizer has a suggested retail price of $999.99 and may be purchased from garmin.com as well as motorsports and online retailers. To learn more visit garmin.com/catalyst.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the automotive industry and become essential to the lives of drivers, commuters and motorists of all types. Committed to designing user-friendly portable navigation solutions that provide time- and fuel-saving benefits for daily drivers, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin or youtube.com/garmin.

1 WARNING: This device is intended only for recreational use in a circuit environment. Never use this device on public roadways. Failure to follow this warning may result in an accident causing property damage, serious personal injury, or death. You are responsible for using this device in a safe and prudent matter.

2 Requires helmet or headset (sold separately) enabled with BLUETOOTH technology.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark and Garmin Catalyst, Garmin Connect, True Track Positioning, and True Optimal Lap are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Garmin is under license.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Category: Automotive

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200903005020/en/