(Photo: Business Wire)

Today Chase unveils the Freedom Flex credit card as well as new cash back offerings for Freedom Unlimited, both available starting September 15, 2020. These no-fee credit cards shake up the current cash back category with opportunities to earn 3% on drug store purchases, 3% when dining out or with takeout and eligible delivery services, as well as 5% on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards ®. Freedom Flex cardmembers will also enjoy access to Mastercard's World Elite Benefits and rotating 5% cash back bonus categories.

"Flex and Unlimited are the next evolution of the Chase Freedom credit card suite and challenge the status quo for what consumers expect from a no fee, cash back card," said BJ Mahoney, General Manager of Chase Freedom. "Earning cash back on dining, including takeout and delivery, drug stores and travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards provides immense value for customers in both the immediate and long term."

NEW Freedom Flex

Freedom Flex is the newest Chase branded consumer credit card developed in partnership with Mastercard. Freedom Flex will feature World Elite Mastercard benefits designed to meet the needs for those always connected and on-the-go. In addition, cardmembers will have access to Priceless Experiences, offering activities both digitally and in the cities where they are.

Cardmembers earn cash back on:

5% on Bonus Quarterly Categories -, Cardmembers can activate each quarter to receive 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases on bonus categories such as grocery stores, select streaming services and many others.

-, Cardmembers can activate each quarter to receive 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases on bonus categories such as grocery stores, select streaming services and many others. 5% on Travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards, including vacation and car rentals.

purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards, including vacation and car rentals. 3% on Dining purchases, including take out or eligible delivery services.

purchases, including take out or eligible delivery services. 3% on Drugstore purchases on daily essentials like medicine, toiletries, diapers and other items.

purchases on daily essentials like medicine, toiletries, diapers and other items. 1% unlimited cash backon all other purchases.

Freedom Flex cardmembers will receive Mastercard's leading World Elite Benefitsincluding:

Cell Phone Insurance - Up to $800 per claim and $1,000 per year in cell phone protection against theft or damage for phones listed on cardmembers' monthly bill.

- Up to $800 per claim and $1,000 per year in cell phone protection against theft or damage for phones listed on cardmembers' monthly bill. Lyft - $10 in credit for every five rides taken in a calendar month, automatically applied to the next ride and capped at once per month.

- $10 in credit for every five rides taken in a calendar month, automatically applied to the next ride and capped at once per month. Boxed - 5% cash rewards on Boxed purchases for use on future purchases.

5% cash rewards on Boxed purchases for use on future purchases. ShopRunner - Free membership to receive two-day shipping and free return shipping at over a hundred online retailers.

Free membership to receive two-day shipping and free return shipping at over a hundred online retailers. Fandango- Double VIP+ points for movie tickets purchased via the Fandango app or Fandango.com, which can be used towards purchasing movie tickets on Fandango or towards streaming movies and TV shows on FandangoNOW.

"Today's consumers are seeking accessible financial products tailored to their individual and evolving needs," said Linda Kirkpatrick, President, U.S. Issuers at Mastercard. "We're thrilled to partner with Chase on Freedom Flex, which rewards cardholders for their everyday spending while also providing access to unique and relevant experiences."

Freedom Unlimited

Since its launch in 2016, the Chase Freedom Unlimited card has been a top choice for customers who enjoy the flexibility of earning cash back everywhere they shop.

Freedom Unlimited cardmembers, who currently enjoy unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases and Visa benefits, will also earn cash back in the following new categories:

5% on Travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards

through Chase Ultimate Rewards 3% on Dining

3% on Drugstorepurchases

Flex and Unlimited cardmembers also receive previously announced benefits with Lyft and DoorDash:

5% total cash back on all Lyft rides through March 2022.

In addition to earning 3% on all dining purchases, cardmembers can activate and receive complimentary DoorDash DashPass for the first three months*, followed by a 50% discount price at the current rate for the next nine months.

New Freedom Flex and Unlimited cardmembers will receive $200 cash back after spending $500 on purchases in the first three months, plus 5% cash back on grocery store purchases for the first year (on up to $12,000).

*Complimentary DashPass Subscription for Chase Freedom®, Freedom Unlimited®, Freedom Student® and Slate® cardmembers: Your credit card account will receive one complimentary 3 month DashPass from DoorDash when the subscription is activated by 12/31/21. After your complimentary period ends, you'll be automatically enrolled for 9 months at 50% off the then current monthly DashPass rate. After the DashPass discounted period ends, you will continue to be enrolled and charged the then current monthly DashPass rate. You can cancel at any time on the DoorDash mobile application. Subscription will be registered in the name of the primary cardmember or an authorized user, whoever activates the benefit first. To receive the subscription benefits, the primary cardmember or authorized user(s) must first add their eligible Chase credit card as payment method in the DoorDash mobile application, and then click the activation button. Benefits of DashPass from DoorDash include no delivery fees on orders that total over $12 (amount subject to change - see DoorDash site for current minimum); however service fees and other fees on food orders will apply.

