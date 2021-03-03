'Omni One' Virtual Reality Treadmill Raises Over $11M From More Than 4,000 Investors

AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtuix, developer of Omni One, an omni-directional treadmill for the home that lets players walk and run inside popular games and virtual worlds, has announced that its campaign on SeedInvest, an equity crowdfunding platform, has surpassed $11M in funding from more than 4,000 investors, breaking records for the fastest uptake in the platform's history. Virtuix's campaign to back Omni One aims to raise $15M and ends Friday, April 2, 2021.

Austin-based Virtuix is seeking to take home entertainment to the next level with the launch of Omni One, a consumer version of its "Omni" technology that fits tastefully in a living room or elsewhere in the home. Omni One's 360-degree experience enables players to walk or run in any direction inside their favorite videogames, delivering the immersive feeling of physically moving in VR.

"We're both thrilled and humbled by this outpouring of investor support for Omni One," said Jan Goetgeluk, founder and CEO of Virtuix. "Given that many of our new investors are also eager customers who plan to buy Omni One for their homes, our success on SeedInvest signals strong market demand for Omni One."

SeedInvest is the premier platform for fundraising campaigns under SEC Regulation A ("Reg A"), which allows qualified private companies to sell shares to the public. Virtuix's Reg A campaign allows anyone to invest in Virtuix and receive shares in the company. The minimum investment is only $1,000. As an investor perk, Reg A investors will receive a 20% discount (worth $400) when buying Omni One.

"Omni One is like no other gaming system," Goetgeluk added. "It's a breakthrough in omni-directional treadmill technology. The system is light, it's compact at only four feet in diameter, and it's easy to fold up and store. Best of all, it gives players unmatched freedom of movement, including crouching, kneeling, and jumping."

Omni One will feature its own game store with 30 titles at launch, including Call of Duty and Fortnite-style games developed by Virtuix, alongside top titles licensed from third parties.

For the complete Omni One entertainment system, which includes an all-in-one VR headset and operating software for a seamless user experience, Virtuix plans to charge $1,995 (or $55 a month on a monthly payment plan). This pricing puts Omni One in line with mid-tier gaming PCs or connected fitness gear like a Peloton bike.

For $995, Virtuix will offer a "dev kit" package that comes without a VR headset. The dev kit option allows developers and VR hobbyists to pair Omni One with their own PCs and headsets for development or to play PC-based VR games.

Backed by Mark Cuban and other major investors, Virtuix raised over $30M in seed and Series A funding and has shipped over $10M worth of commercial Omni systems to entertainment venues in 45 countries, including top locations like Dave & Buster's. Virtuix's content platform, Omniverse, has hosted more than two million plays.

