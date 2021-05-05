Ólafsson Icelandic Gin Awarded 2 Double Gold Medals At The 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

For its first participation in the highly respected SFWSC, Ólafsson Icelandic Gin, the first product launched by Eyland Spirits, wins Double Gold for both its liquid and packaging.

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 30+ established experts composing the impartial competition jury evaluated over 3500 worldwide entries in 2021 and unanimously recognized the excellence of Ólafsson Icelandic Gin both for its liquid and packaging design. A Double Gold award is the highest medal available and is awarded to the entries that receive a gold medal rating by all members of the judging panel; these are among the most exceptional products in the world.

"This rare double recognition for our gin and its packaging crowns our first successful year on the Icelandic market and launches our export debut in the best way we could have ever imagined", says Eyland Spirits co-founder, Arnar Agnarsson.

Ólafsson Icelandic Gin is inspired by Eggert Ólafsson, Iceland's most loved 18 th-century explorer and guardian of the Icelandic culture, who wrote Travels in Iceland . First published in 1772, this epic book traces Ólafsson's five-year expedition across Iceland, recording details of the land and the people. Handcrafted in a traditional copper pot still, using a batch distillation method, Ólafsson Gin starts crisp and breezy with its classic juniper base, followed by floral, citrusy botanicals, touches of earthy spice and a mineral whisp of ocean air. But what truly underpins its complex, intriguing character are the notes of native Arctic thyme, birch and mountain moss that wind their way through for a long, lingering finish. With its naturally high pH and minerality, the lava-filtered Icelandic water, one of the purest, most crystal-clear waters on the planet, balances the gin with an incredible smoothness and silky texture.

"Every element of our gin", says Eyland Spirits co-founder Jon Maxwell, "pays tribute to Eggert Ólafsson and Iceland - from our hand-illustrated packaging drawn from Ólafsson's 18 th-century engravings, to the flavor notes that reflect the purity and beauty of Iceland's extraordinary landscape. It's an invitation to discover a truly captivating story."

International distribution

Ólafsson Icelandic Gin is available in Iceland in all Vínbúðin stores. Within 6 months, it became the fastest-growing, highest-grossing Icelandic spirit across the state-owned liquor stores. It is also served in top bars and restaurants across the country and is listed in the duty-free outlets of Keflavík International Airport.

Ólafsson is launching in the United States in June 2021 via Elenteny Imports. American Northwest will be representing the gin in the states of Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Other states and e-commerce platforms are currently being secured.

Launch in other countries is being prepared and the opportunity to speak with importers, distributors and retailers who are interested in adding Ólafsson Icelandic Gin to their portfolio is warmly welcomed.

About Eyland SpiritsEyland Spirits was formed amongst friends, Icelanders and Americans, who share a deep love and appreciation for both Iceland and fine spirits. We take our name from the old Icelandic word for island, the singular island that forms our foundation.

Our mission is simple: to create exceptional world-class Icelandic spirits, encapsulating the essence of Iceland, and share them with the world. With the dedication and expertise of our international teams in R&D, branding, marketing and sales, Eyland Spirits is busy developing other innovative Icelandic spirits and planning new launches in 2021.

www.eylandspirits.is • hallo@eylandspirits.is

