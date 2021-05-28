.NET Foundation Announces Two New Open-Source Projects, Pwned Passwords And Project Reaqtor, And Welcomes Contributions

REDMOND, Wash., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pwned Passwords is the password search feature for haveibeenpwned.com (HIBP), a free service that aggregates data breaches and helps people find out if they've been impacted by malicious activity on the web. With close to 1 billion requests per month, this free service is used by individuals and organizations all over the world. In addition to the traditional breached data sets, HIBP will now also receive compromised passwords discovered during FBI investigations. This will further enhance the quality and timeliness of the data in the HIBP service for its users. We welcome the new Pwned Passwords open source project to the .NET Foundation as our first incubation project and are encouraging the community to get involved. Read the announcement on our blog: https://dotnetfoundation.org/blog/2021/05/27/pwned-passwords-is-now-open-source

Project Reaqtor provides a set of framework components that enable developers to build distributed event processing systems across cloud and devices. It's a collaboration between .NET Foundation, Microsoft and .NET Foundation sponsor, Endjin. 10 years in the making, Reaqtor is an evolution of Reactive Extensions (Rx), a .NET Foundation project, that enables using the declarative reactive event processing paradigm for scalable, high-density, stateful, and reliable event processing in distributed systems across cloud and devices. It provides the basic framework components that enable people to build such systems. Microsoft has built many services using Reaqtor, including the backend powering Cortana in the Bing data centers. Learn more about project Reaqtor: http://github.com/reaqtive/reaqtor.

